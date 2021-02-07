What happened between the two?





Jass Manak and Maninder Buttar are two popular celebrities when it comes to Punjabi music. Both singers gained huge popularity in 2019 with their songs. However, there was a rumor that Jass' Lehenga The song was actually written by Maninder. Maninder said the same openly in an interview.

Controversy between Jass Manak and Maninder Buttar

Lehenga Jass Manak rose to fame shortly after his single Prada. His Lehenga the song won him a huge following fan. The song was performed at a large Indian wedding and dominated DJ playlists around the world. However, singer Maninder Buttar known, for his song Sakhiyaan, claimed the song was stolen from him.

In an interview with RJ Jassi at 93.4 My FM, Maninder mentioned that he gave the song to a close friend. However, he was cheated and the song was recorded by Jass. He also shared that this was the same person who stole the songs from Sidhu Moosewala. According to Daily Entertainment Xpress, Sidhu also called the MP3 thieves Jass Manak and Geet. However, Jass had nothing to say about the same and never spoke openly about it.

Maninder mentioned that he sent the song to the producer at 4:30 p.m. and it was copied within two hours. He did not disclose his friend's name and said he was his support system for a long time.

There was also another instance where one of the two singers had similar names. Maninder released his first song of 2020 Purchases. Soon after, Jass also released his song Purchases produced under the Geet MP3 label. Fans realized that the two had yet to fix the issue and were still glued to it.

Maninder also took to his Instagram to share a voice memo he recorded when finalizing the song in 2019. He didn't mention the reason for doing so, but said it proved he was doing so. wrote and created his own song.







