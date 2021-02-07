Disha Patani took a trip down memory lane today, to mark the first anniversary of Poor. From the scorching chemistry of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani to the classic cop role of Anil Kapoors, the film has been one of the biggest hits of 2020.

The actress took to her social media, sharing fond memories of the sets, to commemorate the occasion. She shared a few photos with the film crew, as well as fiery images of herself. She even shared a few photos with the entire cast of the film, one of which wrote “With the Gang.”

After Poor, Disha is ready to collaborate with director Mohit Suri again for her next one, Ek Wicked 2, with John Abraham. She has also Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai, alongside Salman Khan in the pipeline.

