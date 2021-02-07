February 7, 2021 famous birthdays list includes celebrities Garth Brooks, Ashton Kutcher





Top celebrity birthdays February 7, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Garth Brooks, Ashton Kutcher and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year old on February 7th, and learn an interesting fact about each one. James Spader, of the cast of “The Blacklist,” attends the 2019/2020 NBC Upfront at Four Seasons New York on Monday, May 13, 2019. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)Evan Agostini / Invision / AP Actor James Spader turns 61 Fun fact: appeared in over two dozen episodes of The Office Discover other celebrities who were guest stars on The Office Left to right, Robert Smigel, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler and Roland Buck III attend Netflix’s “The Week Of” premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Monday, April 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Andy Kropa / Invision / AP)Andy Kropa / Invision / AP Writer Robert Smigel turns 61 Fun fact: won her first Primetime Emmy in 1989 as part of the Saturday Night Live editorial staff Country singer Garth Brooks performs at the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, January 20, 2021 (AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster)AP Singer Garth Brooks turns 59 Fun fact: Recently performed at Joe Bidens’ inauguration ceremony From left to right, director Stephen Frears, actress Judi Dench, actors Ali Fazal and Eddie Izzard pose on the red carpet before the UK premiere of Victoria & Abdul, at the Odeon, Leicester Square, London. Tuesday September 5, 2017 (Matt Crossick / PA via AP)AP Actor Eddie Izzard turns 59 Fun fact: One of her first TV show appearances was on an episode of Tales from the Crypt Steve Martin, left, and Chris Rock speak at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Comedian Chris Rock turns 56 Fun fact: appeared as sheriff in Old Town Road music video SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 24: Miles Agus, Ashton Kutcher and Sydney Agus attend USC’s Transformative Medicine: Rebels with a Cause GALA on October 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC)Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ell Actor Ashton Kutcher turns 43 Fun fact: married Mila Kunis in 2015 SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 18: Deborah Ann Woll speaks at the All Things RPG-E: Geek & Sundry panel during 2019 Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center on July 18, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Paul Butterfield / Getty Images)Getty Images Actress Deborah Ann Woll turns 36 Fun fact: graduated from USC School of Theater More celebrities with birthdays today UB40 saxophonist Brian Travers is 62 years old. Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan is 59 years old. Actor Jason Gedrick (Windfall, Boomtown) is 54 years old. Actor Essence Atkins (half and half, Smart Guy) is 49 years old. Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland is 46 years old. My Morning Jacket bassist Tom Blankenship is 43 years old. Actor Tina Majorino (Napoleon Dynamite, Veronica Mars) is 36 years old. Other popular or historic birthdays on February 7 Thomas More, English Catholic saint and statesman John Deere, American pioneer and craftsman Charles Dickens, novelist Laura Ingalls Wilder, novelist 