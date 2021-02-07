Hollywood mourns loss of Oscar-winning star Christopher Plummer: the Tribune India

Hollywood celebrities including the Knives Out team of actor Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and filmmaker Rian Johnson paid tribute to veteran star Christopher Plummer who died on Friday. The award-winning actor, who played Captain von Trapp in the classic film The Sound of Music, died Friday morning at his home in Connecticut with his wife, Elaine Taylor, by his side. During a career spanning five decades, Plummer has starred in films such as The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, Beginners, for which he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor and All the Money in the World.

The prolific actor has won several awards including two Tonys and two Emmys, as well as an Oscar to his name. He won his Oscar for the movie Newbies of 2010, becoming the oldest person around that time to win the award at 82. It was also nominated for the All Money In The World Oscar. His other flagship projects include Sound of Music, The Last Station and many more. Many celebrities have shared their tributes on Plummer’s sudden disappearance.

Christopher plummer

In a statement, Plummer The Sound of Music co-star, veteran actor Julie Andrews, said she had lost a “dear friend”. “The world has lost an accomplished actor today and I have lost a dear friend. I cherish the memories of our work together and all the humor and fun we have shared over the years. My heart and condolences go out to his lovely wife Elaine and daughter Amanda, ”said Andrew.

Evans, who played Ransom, the grandson of Plummer’s Harlan Thrombey in the hit Johnson Knives Out thriller, called the veteran actor’s death an “incredible loss” to Hollywood.

“Few careers have such longevity and such impact. One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing the piano together in the Thrombey House between the montages. He was a charming man and a legendary talent, ”the actor wrote on Twitter. Actor Daniel Craig also released a statement, claiming he was “deeply saddened” by Plummer’s death. “Christopher Plummer was a lovely and charming man. I was honored and incredibly fortunate to have the chance to work with him. It was a joy to be there. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones, ”he added.

Johnson posted on Twitter: “RIP to Christopher Plummer, a living legend who loved his job and was an absolute gentleman. So lucky to have shared a set with him. De Armas said she felt “lucky” to have shared screen space with Plummer in Knives Out. “My heart is broken, my dear Chris. I feel your loss deep inside me. How lucky have I been to have you by my side in what has been one of the best experiences of my career, ”she wrote in a post on Instagram.

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis, who also starred in Knives Out, shared a black and white portrayal of Plummer to honor the veteran actor. “I did this portrait of Christopher Plummer on the first day of shooting @knivesout. While I was playing his elder, I wanted to connect with him for a while and I sat in the little office he had as a room to wait and we talked. “I had very little work with him but we made a great connection. His work in this film is full of life, love and desire. A beautiful representation. Honored to have been able to work with him, ”she wrote in the caption.

Veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott, who replaced besieged actor Kevin Spacey with Plummer in his 2017 film All The Money In The World, also mourned his passing. “What a guy. What a talent. What a life. And I had the chance to work with him less than two years ago and I had a wonderful experience. My deepest condolences go to Elaine. He will be truly missed.” , did he declare.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country Plummer co-star William Shatner also paid tribute to his friend. “It was what I call a friend. What is the definition of a friend? Can someone you know intimately whose every breath and thought that resembles yours so much or a friend be someone whose life is intertwined near and far with great time intervals between meetings? He was the kind of friend Chris Plummer was to me, ”he tweeted.

British star Helen Mirren, who appeared opposite Plummer in Leo Tolstoy’s 2009 biopic The Last Station, recalled the actor as a “mighty force.” “He was an actor in the meaning of the word in the 19th century – his commitment to his profession. His art was total, the theater being a constant and the most important part of the totality of his willingness to engage in storytelling. He was fearless, energetic, courageous, knowledgeable, professional and a monument to what an actor can be. A great actor in the truest sense of the word, ”she said. —TNS, PTI