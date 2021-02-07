Frank Shankwitz, co-founder of Make-a-Wish Foundation, dies at 77





Shankwitz died Jan. 24 at his home in Prescott, Ariz., From esophageal cancer, Kitty Shankwitz said. He was 77 years old.

“Frank’s passing has created a loss in our lives that will take time to heal,” his family said in a statement on their Facebook page. “However, we are heartened to know that the legacy he left will continue to live on for all who knew him.”

“The number of lives he has touched around the world with the creation of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, his career in law enforcement, his service in the Air Force, as well as the ‘The impact he’s had across all the other organizations he’s had in recent years is a testament to the man he was, “the statement said.

Shankwitz was one of several AZDPS officers who made Chris’ dream come true, making him the first and only Arizona Highway Patrol Honorary Officer, a post that came with his own uniform, badge and wings. motorcycle officer. Chris died just days after his wish was granted, and Shankwitz led the funeral procession in Illinois, according to AZDPS. The experience inspired Shankwitz, along with his wife and several others, to found the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Shankwitz was the first President and CEO of the organization. Today, Make-A-Wish says it grants one child a wish every 34 minutes in the United States and its territories thanks to the help of thousands of volunteers and donors. The organization also extends greetings to children in about 50 countries on five continents, she said. Shankwitz was an AZDPS officer until his retirement in 1996, but he remained an AZDPS reserve detective. He then went to work for the special investigations office of the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division, according to AZDPS, before retiring in 2001. After that, AZDPS assigned him to the Cold Affairs unit. by Prescott PD. He resigned in 2014 after 42 years of law enforcement service. Shankwitz went on to write a memoir and his life inspired the 2019 film “Wish Man”. “Make-A-Wish is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Frank Shankwitz,” the foundation said in a social media statement, describing Shankwitz as one of six people who started the foundation. “Thanks to all of our generous founders, more than 500,000 children with serious illnesses around the world have been fortunate enough to experience the lasting and life-changing benefits of One Wish.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos