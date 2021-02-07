Saif Ali Khan ramps up pressure on Elle India’s latest cover: Bollywood News





Besides being a quintessential artist, Saif Ali Khan is known as one of the hottest actors in the film industry. His innate sense of style and elegance has made him a fashion icon that has wowed the public and fashion connoisseurs time and time again. Over the years, the star has been praised for her fearless choices that made her a trailblazer. Whether it was cinema or fashion, he never hesitated to experiment and take the path less traveled. The recent proof is the latest cover of Elle India where Saif is seen in every shade of dapper. He turns the heat up on the blanket in a white kurta and beige shorts, a first for any Bollywood actor. He wears the off-duty summer look in the T and his always charming persona definitely adds gravity to the look. Needless to say, he reiterates that casual is the hot new one and that it is essential to be inspired by it if they are to turn heads this summer. Check out the coverage here: There’s no brownie point in guessing that Saif has impeccable sartorial sensibility. From cool leather jackets and funky era tees to pointy tuxedos and classic white kurta pajamas, the actor has become a fashion inspiration for many. On the job side, Saif Ali Khan last performed in the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav. Going forward he will be seen in Bhoot Police, a horror comedy where he plays a ghost-buster. Saif will also be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Apart from these he has Adipurush lined up for a 2022 release where he will be seen trying out the role of a menacing villain. Also Read: Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, Adipurush Star, Speaks Today BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.







