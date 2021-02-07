Bollywood celebrities want people’s safety after massive flood in Uttarakhand





Cinema personalities including CBFC President-Writer Prasoon Joshi, actors Dia Mirza, Shraddha Kapoor and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor sent prayers for the safety of the people of Uttarakhand on Sunday as an ice cream parlor s’ broke at Joshimath in Chamoli District, resulting in massive flooding. in the Dhauli Ganga river. The flooding caused large-scale devastation in the ecologically fragile upper Himalayas, with 50 to 100 workers working on the Rishi Ganga power project missing. Shraddha Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote: “It’s sad to hear that the glacier has broken off in #Uttarakhand. Pray for the safety of everyone there. Mirza, who speaks about environmental issues, said man-made constructions in the Himalayas contributed to the tragedy. “Building too many dams in the Himalayas has led to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli, ”the Sanju actor wrote and shared the Disaster Operations Center hotline number. Following the glacier’s burst, the houses along the way were washed away as the waters rolled down the mountainsides in a raging torrent. Damage to downstream human settlements was feared. Many villages were evacuated and people were taken to safer areas. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, whose romantic drama Kedarnath directed by Sushant Singh Rajput was set against the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, prayed for the welfare of the people. “Devastating news. May God watch over those who are in the path of this monster. Hari Om. #Uttarakhand #Chamoli ”, said the director. The head of the Central Film Certification Board, Joshi, said he hoped Chamoli and other districts of Uttarakhand would remain safe from the glacier burst and “no life is in danger. “ “Prayers and strength for the people, the authorities and the rescue teams,” the 49-year-old writer-lyricist wrote. Producer Ronnie Screwvala said the flooding was a horrific display of nature’s fury and wrote about people’s ‘callous’ approach to climate change. “Force of nature – saddened to see disaster unfold #Uttarakhand – except with all of our ruthless approach to climate change / global warming – we’re not sure we can call these ‘natural disasters’ anymore!” he wrote. Sonu Sood tweeted: “Uttarakhand we are with you.” Several districts, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun, are likely to be affected and have been put on alert.

