Emily’s Paris Golden Globes nominations prove you shouldn’t worry about awards season





The Golden Globe nominations dropped on February 3 and they were pretty baffling. Minari has been classified as a foreign language film although it is an American production. Michaela Cole of I May Destroy You has been snubbed. And Emily in Paris sort of won two nominations. Emily in Paris is an abomination. It really could be one of the worst shows I have ever watched. Yeah, I watched the whole show. It was like a car accident that I couldn’t look away from no matter how badly I wanted to. Emily in Paris is really bad. I don’t understand how he got nominated for anything. For me, it’s in the same vein as Riverdale and Gossip Girl. These shows were never nominated for anything, and neither should they. Shows like this are not rewarded. Shows like these help you shut down your brain. They are glorified sleeping pills. How did Emily in Paris get nominated for Best Comedy Series? It’s not funny. I could see it being nominated in a very wordy category called Best Show For Mockery because the jokes practically write themselves. The plot of the show is absurd, bordering on surrealist. Emily is sent to Paris to bring an American perspective to a French marketing firm. Along the way, she takes a photo of roses in front of a cafe and gets 200,000 likes. It takes two episodes to be a huge hit. Half of his posts are just pictures of things without captions. Why is there so much engagement? People can just look at photos of the Louvre on Google Images. Emily also manages to get trapped in a wacky love triangle. Her hot and bossy neighbor is actually her new friend’s boyfriend. Crazy, right? This was nominated for a Golden Globe. This show is offensive by its quality, but also by its content. It is culturally imperialist. Emily goes to Paris and tries to westernize everything, acting like French culture is upside down and incorrect. As if the American way was the only way to live. There is a litany of offensive stereotypes in every episode. Many French critics have said there was something to be insulted about. The awards show never mattered, but this year’s Golden Globe nominations prove it. Appointments don’t automatically do something right. In fact, a lot of good shows never won anything. The price reductions are all about glamor. They are all for the show. They don’t talk about art, nor appreciate it. They shouldn’t influence your opinion because they are not for you. They’re for all the people of Hollywood and that’s it.







