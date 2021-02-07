Explore Maya’s ‘Hidden Worlds’ With Fernbank’s New Exhibition | Entertainment

Want to learn more about the Mayan people and their world of mystifying tombs, human sacrifice, ancient languages and amazing architecture? Then Fernbank has the exhibition for you.
The new Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed exhibit opens February 13. This is one of the largest ancient Mayan exhibits to ever be held in the United States, and Fernbank officials promise it will take guests on a deep dive into culture and society. which has left us in awe of its awe since the discovery of ancient Mayan ruins in Central America in the 1839.
This fascinating exhibit is filled with hundreds of authentic artifacts that offer a glimpse into the mysterious world of the Mayans, said Dr Bobbi Hohmann, vice president of programming and collections. Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed is also very interactive and experiential, allowing you to try your hand at building Mayan architecture, assembling pottery, creating textile patterns, and even exploring how Mayans pierced their teeth.
Research and excavation have uncovered a civilization that during its Classical period (AD 250-900) rivaled any society found in Europe, historians say. Without the use of the wheel, the Mayans built vast, massive, and elaborate cities that captured the imagination for nearly two centuries.
According to Fernbank officials, the exhibit brings together more than 200 authentic artifacts and immersive environments. Visitors to the museum will learn how the Mayans built towering temples and created an intricate calendar system while learning about what archaeologists have discovered about once-hidden ancient Mayans and unresolved questions about why these ancient cities declined. so fast.
There are several interactive activity stations that include videos and simulations. You can learn cultural and architectural techniques and admire an ancient burial site, among others.
The exhibition is presented in English and Spanish.
(The exhibit) gives visitors a glimpse into Mayan life, from the mighty kings who ruled mighty cities to the artisans and laborers who formed the backbone of their society, Fernbank said in a statement. Visitors will also get an up-close look at the scientific work being done at the major Mayan sites in Central America to understand exactly what is known about the ancient Mayan culture. Millions of descendants of this powerful Mesoamerican culture still represent their culture and traditions today.
Highlights of the exhibition include:
More than 200 authentic objects.
Hands-on activities that explore Mayan life during the Classic period.
Visitors can explore Mayan architecture, from awe-inspiring temples to the simple homes of ordinary people, including a recreated part of a famous frieze (a richly adorned outer wall part) of the El Castillo pyramid in Xunantunich.
Visitors can also see a replica of a large-scale carved monument, or stelae, which was erected in the grand plaza of a Mayan city.
The exhibit also features a recreation of the elaborate royal tomb of the large scrolled skull at Santa Rita Corozal, a Mayan site in Belize.
The exhibit also examines the concepts of ritual and human sacrifice that enabled the Mayans to transcend the earthly world and speak with the gods of the underworld.
Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed was created by the Science Museum of Minnesota, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, and the Museum of Science in Boston.
The exhibition is included in general admission and is free for Fernbank members. Timed online tickets are required in advance at FernbankMuseum.org and are $ 20 for adults, $ 19 for seniors and $ 18 for children.
