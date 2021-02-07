



Image source: INSTAGRAM / VIDYABALANCAFE Bollywood will definitely come back to Kashmir to shoot movies, says Siddharth Roy Kapur Bollywood will definitely return to Kashmir to shoot movies and bring the valley back to the big screen like it did in the 1950s and 1960s, filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur said on Sunday. Kapur with his wife and actress Vidya Balan and actor-producer Arbaaz Khan were in Gulmarg in northern Kashmir to attend a two-day winter festival organized by the military. “I say on behalf of the Indian film industry that we will certainly come to Kashmir very often in the future to shoot,” Kapur, who also heads the Producers Guild of India, told reporters at Gulmarg. He said Kashmir was a beautiful place and that he intended to visit the valley often. “We don’t need to talk about the beauty of the place. We plan to come here very often and have film crews come here. We will see that we are able to bring Kashmir back to Indian screens as it was in the 1950s and 1960s, ”said the filmmaker. Thanking the military for the invitation, Kapur said the visit gave them the opportunity to experience such a wonderful place. “The hospitality of the army and the Kashmiri people has been incredible,” he said, adding that Kashmir is “a sentimental place” for him as his parents met in the valley. Balan said: “I hope I have another opportunity to visit Kashmir. I hope to come here for a film shoot. Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan also expressed hope that film crews will return to the valley. “There is no reason not to be here, this place is really amazing,” he said. The event witnessed a host of activities including skiing, snowmobiling, ATV racing and snow cycling, in addition to cultural performances by renowned artists from the valley. The Commanding General Officer (GoC), Dagger Division, Major General Virendra Vats, said the event was being organized to provide a platform for local artists to showcase their talent and give a boost to the tourism industry in Kashmir and supporting the people who matter. on the industry.







