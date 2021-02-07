Iron Fist reportedly rebooted with new actor and comic book-specific costume

All of the Marvel character-focused Netflix shows could have been set in the same city, but they all told very different stories and shared very little visual DNA. Daredevil may have been positioned as the flagship, but Jessica jones, Luke Cage and The punisher boasted many highlights and spawned a legion of fans. However, most people would surely agree that Iron fist was by far the weakest.

Finn Jones didn’t possess even half the charisma or screen presence of his fellow Defenders, and was often left behind in a series based on a martial artist with mystical powers who seemed to spend the majority of his time in get into the terribly boring minutiae of corporate machinations. In fact, the two seasons are the two lowest-rated efforts in the entire Marvel back catalog of the platform, which is exactly where they should be.

Sure, Kevin Feige has left the door open for former Netflix residents to move to another streaming service, but no one is exactly calling for Finn Jones to return in the same way they keep their fingers crossed for Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter or Jon Bernthal. It remains to be seen what happens to the character, but tipster Mikey Sutton claims that when Iron Fist reboots, it’ll be in a big-budget Disney Plus series with a new actor, and he’ll sport something close. to his classic comic book costume for good measure.

Sutton also goes on to say that there is a clear connection between Iron fist and fellow martial artist Shang-Chi, who gives him an easy path to the big screen, which we heard from our own sources a long time ago. Either way, with fourteen shows already in the works, the MCU will barely be off our screens for the foreseeable future, and a rebooted Danny Rand would certainly be a welcome addition.