9 meal ideas for Valentine’s Day 2021 at casinos in Southern California – Daily Breeze





If you’ve been expecting Valentine’s Day to be as sweet as candy hearts, think again. Like most holidays, Valentine’s Day is shaping up to be a toned down affair in many places, including tribal-owned casinos in the area. Entertainment is mostly off limits, and many casinos don’t promote Valentine’s Day events, but some casinos are still planning decadent meals. Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City 68960 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City. 888-999-1995, aguacalientecasinos.com. 360 Sports: New England lobster pizza with roasted garlic tomato marinara, basil, pepperoncini peppers and 6 ounces of Atlantic lobster meat. 11 am-11pm, Sunday February 14 $ 22. Caf One Eleven: The restaurant will offer two specialties: a chilled seafood platter for two with six shrimp, six oysters, half a pound of New Zealand mussels and half a pound of king crab legs with jalapeo mignonette, Mexican cocktail sauce and lemons ($ 45) or heart – lobster and ricotta-shaped ravioli with pumpkin tomato sauce, sautéed chorizo, queso fresco and micro basil. ($ 24). All day from February 12 to 14. Palm Springs Agua Caliente Casino 401 E. Amado Road, Palm Springs. 888-999-1995, aguacalientecasinos.com. The Steakhouse: Three-course pre-set menu consisting of charred heirloom tomato bisque or arugula, fig and burrata salad; choice of prime rib, veal chops or carbonara pasta with scallops; and a flourless chocolate cake for dessert. 5 pm-10pm, Sunday February 14. $ 105 per person. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 888-999-1995. Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage 32-250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage. 888-999-1995, aguacalientecasinos.com. The Steakhouse: Twice-baked blue cheese souffl with young shoots, honey vinaigrette, candied nuts, dried cherries and gastric Banyuls; choice of pan-seared or surf and turf day scallops; and strawberry-rhubarb pie for dessert. 5 pm-11pm, Sunday February 14, $ 95 per person. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 888-999-1995. Water caf: Multi-course menu with choice of shrimp bisque or strawberry salad; butcher’s steak or roast sea bass; and a Valentine’s Day cake with red velvet, salted chocolate, and frozen cherries for dessert. 4 pm-10pm, Sunday February 14. $ 38 per person. Augustine Casino Caf 54: The casino will host a Valentine’s Day brunch with menu items including rib eye steak and eggs ($ 17), French toast ($ 10), huevos rancheros ($ 12) and more articles. Includes a glass of champagne and a free rose. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 14. Fantasy Springs Resort Casino 84245 Indio Springs Parkway, Indio. 760-342-5000, fantasyspringsresort.com. Bistro: The restaurant will have two special Valentine’s Day specials: a spicy tuna roll with cucumber, red tobiko, crunchy tempura, soy honey frosting and mango salsa ($ 16) and a 14-ounce New York steak or Chilean crab meat sautéed with aged cheddar potato souffl, asparagus, pinot noir demi-glace and butter confit with chanterelles and tomatoes ($ 68). 5 pm-10pm Sunday February 14. Pom: Specialties include a Maryland Crab Cake Stack Appetizer with Cucumber Carpaccio, Fresh Avocado, and Old Bay Remoulade ($ 16) and a Beef Wellington Platter with Truffle Whipped Potatoes, Sautéed Asparagus, and Burgundy Demi Glace ($ 48). 5 pm-11pm Sunday February 14. Pala Casino, Spa & Resort 11154, Highway 76, Pala. 877-946-7252,palacasino.com. The bar meets the grill: The restaurant will have a pre-fixed four-course dinner with a small plate of cheeses and olives; choice of salad or lobster paste appetizer; choice of dish of pink Thai snapper with crispy skin, lobster fettuccini or beef tenderloin and turf with lobster tail; and strawberries and chocolate dipped candies for dessert. 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, February 14. $ 85 per person. Reservations are recommended. They can be done by calling 760-510-5100 before 5 p.m. or 760-510-4540 after 5 p.m.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos