BTS unveils ‘Fly To My Room’ ratings ahead of ‘BE (Essential Edition)’ release: Bollywood News





We are a few weeks away from the release of ‘BE (essential edition) ‘. On February 19, BTS began posting new videos every day to provide insight into the making of the top chart album.‘BE’. Kick off with Suga’s notes for the track‘Telepathy’,it was followed by notes from RM for the first single ‘Life goes on’,Jungkook’s Notes for ‘Stay’,Jimin’s Notes for ‘Disease’, and V notes for ‘Blue & Gray’,J-Hope’s ratings for ‘Dis-easy’ and Jin’s ratings for ‘Stay’. Today BTS’s ratings were released for the track “Fly to the bedroom”. The second song on the album, the video released on Sunday features several travel moments including flying, driving, beaches, etc. She reflects on what life was like before the pandemic put an end to all these scenarios. < BTS Notes >

???? https://t.co/eaWWwS6IfX#BTS # #BTS_BE#FlyToMyRoom # pic.twitter.com/kcDCb2F3Wk BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) February 7, 2021 Produced by Cosmos Midnight, the song was written by Cosmos Midnight, Joe Femi, Griffith, RM, Suga, J-Hope and stars Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V. Although the song is quite catchy with the beats. that can stuck in your head for days, the song deals with the emotions of being stuck in your rooms. Having to postpone the world tour amid the pandemic, BTS has faced these mixed emotions of turmoil as the days go by. The song started with the idea of ​​not having to travel freely but also to recall the memories of all the times when they jumped from one country to another. The original Korean title ” means “the way to travel in my room”. Speaking of being in the room that used to feel like a safe space, the monotonous routine gave them a walking blues. As the song progressed, the members of BTS started taking it one day at a time, hoping to overcome those “blues” and feel brand new again! ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’dropped on November 20, 2020. It debuted No. 1 on Billboard 2020 with their title track ‘Life goes on’ earning first place in the Hot 100 chart of the Billboard chart and their third number 1 in the Hot 100 chart (after‘Dynamite’and Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s‘Savage Love – Laxed Siren Beat’) and first with a Korean song. The title song became the first Korean song to top the charts. With a record track ‘Dynamite’, BTS won their first group nomination at the 2021 Grammys in the Pop Duo / Group category. ‘BE (essential edition)’ released on February 19, 2021, two days before the one-year anniversary of their record-breaking full album ‘Soul Card: 7“. READ ALSO: BTS Drops Jin’s Notes For Track “ Stay ” Ahead of BE (Essential Edition) Release BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.







