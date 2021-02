Candyman actor thinks visually stunning reboot must be seen on the big screen

One of the biggest disappointments with closing theaters last year was that the release of the highly anticipated new Candyman The feature film produced by Jordan Peele and directed by Nia DaCosta has been postponed for a year. In a recent interview, Colman Domingo, who appears in the film, told ET Canada that the epic nature of Candyman is something the public should experience in theaters. “It has to be on the big screen, I believe it. Nia DaCosta has achieved something really epic and visually stunning, and I think you have to be in an audience and be shocked and at the same time, and laugh at the same time. , and say “oh” at the same time. “ RELATED: Candyman Reboot Director Weighs The Pros And Cons Of Black Filmmakers Tackling The Horror Genre The next Candyman is not a reboot of the original 1992 horror classic of the same name, but rather a continuation of modern day history. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays Anthony McCoy, a visual artist who moves to the Cabrini-Green neighborhood of Chicago. There, he learns the legend of the Candyman, a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand who attacks anyone who dares to repeat his name in a mirror five times. Passionate about legend, Anthony is setting up a new art installation that encourages visitors to engage directly in the history of the Candyman. In the process, Anthony realizes that he himself is undergoing a strange and dark change in his personality, and may in fact become the Candyman. In a previous interview, DaCosta explained that Anthony’s transformation forms the basis of what separates the new Candyman from the original. “In the original he’s already a fully formed monster … I guess, shall we say, because that’s definitely how he positions himself in the original movie, as a monster. And so, that is. is really like a revelation of the ‘Here’s my chest. I’m completely formed, I’m completely grotesque’ genre and in this one, we really wanted it to be a slow progression, and for me, I really wanted to trigger the genre response. , you know when all of us had a rash or something, and we’re like, hmm, what’s that? maybe it’s a rash, then maybe It doesn’t go away for a while and you’re like, hm, interesting. the doctor? No, it’s probably fine. And then for a vast majority of people, it does. In this movie, of course, it doesn’t. don’t go away, it gets worse, and so I wanted to have that effect. If someone comes home after watching this movie and watching their own movie. rash, or bump, or mosquito bite and is a little more freaked out, so I did my job. “ Directed by Nia DaCosta from a screenplay by Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld and DaCosta, Candyman stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, Vanessa A. Williams, Rebecca Spence, Cassie Kramer and Tony Todd. The film hits theaters on August 27, 2021. Topics: Candyman 2020, Candyman

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos