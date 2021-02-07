Once upon a time in Hollywood is scarier than the silence of the lambs, says Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino explains why his ending for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is scarier than the ending for Silence of the Lambs.

The final scene of Jonathan Demme’s classic thrillerThesilenceofthelambsis widely regarded as one of the scariest conclusions in movie history, but Quentin Tarantino explains why the end ofOnce upon a time in Hollywoodis more frightening. Demme’s psychological mindbending centers on the obsessive relationship between a new FBI agent, Clarice Starling, and Hannibal Lecter, a manipulative serial killer whom she consults for help in another case. Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) is both a barbaric cannibal and a well-mannered, highly intelligent psychiatrist who pushes Starling (Jodie Foster) to escape captivity. The film ends when Clarice confronts serial killer Buffalo Bill and later receives a phone call from Hannibal suggesting that he has escaped from prison.

Tarantino’s penultimate film in his 10-film career plan is a historical drama that reimagines the results of the Manson family murders in Los Angeles in 1969, when the author often includes a lot of blood and guts. in its neo-noir imagery, this violence is usually filtered by an objective Hungarian aesthetic or comedy that obscures its true horror.Tarantino’s film incorporates fictional characters into a well-known historical setting: while dealing with their own personal drama , actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his double stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) have each found their own.It finally becomes clear that the plot is brewing until the night of Sharon Tate’s murder, a landmark event audiences are seeing knows it will end in a massacre.The protagonists of AsTarantino unknowingly get involved in a mindless cult, viewers with prior knowledge dread the inev itable.

Speak with Edgar Wright in an interview for Empire movie podcast, Tarantino explains how the end ofOnce upon a timeinspires a different breed of horror than Lecter’s escape from prison.Tarantino has acknowledged that both films are scary in their own way, butThesilenceofthelambsspecifically produces a sense of suspense that never completely dissipates. Demme’s masterful ability to create that feeling in his audience makes the film a classic, but Tarantino argues that it wasn’t enough to make him believe the protagonist was in real danger:

“When you watch the movie with an audience for the first time… it does something that I think is difficult to achieve in a movie. It causes terror. The audience is terrified for Cliff and the air in the theater changes. are really scared. … this sequence [at the end of The Silence of the Lambs] that’s wonderful. I would reject one aspect, however. I’ve seen movies before. I didn’t think Jodie Foster was going to die. At this point in the movie, I would have been surprised if it ended with the Buffalo Bill murder of Jodie Foster. No, I’ve seen too many movies to think this was actually going to happen … One of the reasons[the ending ofOnce Upon a Time in Hollywood] works so effectively because Cliff could die.

Thesilenceofthelambsarguably has two endings, or an ending and an epilogue. The film’s climax is Clarice’s confrontation with Buffalo Bill, the serial killer whose case has been assigned to her. Clarice receives a call from Lecter after a high-stakes Buffalo Bill chase in an underground cave. While the chase is thrilling, Tarantinos suggests that Foster’s protected status as the film’s protagonist makes it unlikely that she will end up dying. Viewers expect Clarice to triumph in the end due to the genre’s conventions and are therefore reassured rather than afraid. On the other hand, the public ofOnce upon a timeexpects the bad guys to win:

There is a difference between suspense and terror. On the one hand, it’s razor-thin, on the other hand, it’s as wide as the Grand Canyon. The suspense is’ what’s going to happen? Terror is [when] you know exactly what’s going to happen and you don’t want to see it.

If anyone knows his thing about how film and story intersect, it’s Quentin Tarantino, and it’s always kind of heartfelt, the director’s ideas, he makes an interesting distinction between the different ways in which a story can evoke fear: bothThesilenceofthelambsandOnce upon a time in hollywood are excellent movies, and both include thrilling endings that successfully deliver an adrenaline rush to captivated viewers. But the suspense of a fictional thriller produces a different kind of thrill than the terror Tarantino accesses by referring to the atrocities that actually happened.

