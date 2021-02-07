Clark Kent’s family drama takes center stage





In a new trailer for The CW’s Superman & Lois, Clark Kent struggles to balance his family with his heroes in the latest Arrowverse entry.

The new trailer for Superman & Lois alludes to an entrenched family drama hidden away on a superhero show. Superman & Lois is the latest DC Comics adaptation to join the CWs Arrowverse, with Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the titular couple. The characters were first introduced in the Arrowverse in Super girl, ultimately joining a wider range of Arrowverse heroes in this ambitious crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths. With Super girl entering his last season, his cousin is about to take the reins of the Superfamily. Superman & Lois will see the reporters and their two sons, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin), return to Smallville to start over. There, they will meet old friends, like Clarks' first love Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui), as well as new faces, like "passionate self-made mogul" Morgan Edge and a "mysterious stranger" played by Wol Parks. Next: Superman & Lois Set Up Another CW War Brothers Trope The latest CW trailer for Superman & Lois suggests a different tone to their regular superhero fare, which centers the Kent family drama on Supermans heroes. The trailer primarily focuses on Clark and Lois deciding to reveal the truth about their father's secret identity to their teenage sons. Jordan seems particularly betrayed by this information, emotionally accusing his parents of lying. You can watch the trailer below: As a troubled Jordan deals with the news, Clarks' stepfather General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) warns that sharing his secret will tear the family apart. Brief flashes of Supermans heroism are seen throughout the trailer, but the Man of Steel will have to balance his super obligations with his family obligations. "The world will always need Superman. Right now this family needs you no moreLois told him. This Superman & Lois The trailer demonstrates a huge change from the typical Arrowverse formula. (Even the color scheme differs from the bright, upbeat colors of shows likeSuper girl andLegends of tomorrow. The visuals of this series seem more muffled and cinematic.) DCTV staples like The arrow and Flash tend to follow a meaner week structure with Big Bad arcs that last all season; interpersonal drama is usually presented as a side story. While there will certainly be villains to fight Superman & Lois, it looks like Clarks relationships will be the center of the story. That doesn't mean that father-son angst won't play out on a grand scale. Asynopsis forSuperman & LoisThe pilot states that Lois and Clark fear that their sons will inherit Kryptonian powers from their father. If Jordan develops superpowers, his anger and pain over Clarks' betrayal could have dire consequences. It's a tantalizing setup for the series and a refreshing change of pace for the Arrowverse. Next: Superman & Lois Theory: Only One Of Their Sons Will Have Powers Superman & Lois premieres Tuesday, February 23 on the CW. Source: CW









