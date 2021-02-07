Entertainment
Fact Check: No Bollywood Actor Mohan Kapur Isn’t Dead Says ‘My Sympathy For The Person Who Loses His Life’ (Exclusive)
The ongoing farmer protests are one of the biggest and most important issues being discussed in India and now even internationally. Social media and actors are constantly voicing their opinions on Twitter or at events. Global icons have also lent their support and are tweeting about it. Everything on social media is spreading like wildfire. Even though there is a lot of unrest on social media, Bollywood has expressed its sincere condolences on the disappearance of a legendary artist.
We are aware that since the start of 2021, Bollywood has lost its most beautiful gems. Whether it is Indian classical music Dean Ghulam Mustafa Khan or Maestro Bhajan Narendra Chanchal and the recently renowned Gujrathi theater actor Arvind Joshi (father of Sharman Joshi). And a few days ago, the former Bigg Boss competitor, Swami Om, also passed away.
However, did you know that Bollywood actor Mohan Kapur has passed away and no actor has even expressed their heartfelt condolences? Shocking isn’t it.
Two days ago, a renowned media portal declared Bollywood actor Mohan Kapur dead.
Requirement
In a shocking turn of events, a leading media portal claimed Bollywood actor Mohan Kapur has died in Ludhiana.
According to the report, the actor’s SUV sunk into the tree and the actor took his last breath on February 5, 2021.
Check out the screen hosts for the reports below.
Wikipedia also declared the actor dead on February 5, 2021.
Screenshot from Wikipedia
Fans and supporters fell in love with the report and began to express their grief after his sad disappearance and asked if he was the same Mohan Kapur who was reported to have died when few even believed the reports.
Take a look at the screenshot below.
Checking the facts:
International Business Times, India, contacted actor Mohan Kapur in the wee hours of the morning to confirm the news.
Mohan Kapur quickly responded to the Instagram post and confirmed he was fine. The actor also expressed his condolences to the deceased.
Bollywood actor offered his condolences to the late ‘Mohan Kapur’ who died in the traffic accident
My sympathy for the person who lost his life, my prayers for his family and loved ones in this time of loss.
He added:
It’s pretty dumb and irresponsible for a reporter to print something without checking it out just to be the first to break the news. This is how fake news and no news spread about more serious issues as well. It is not fair and it is not fair.
Check out his Instagram profile.
Here’s everything you need to know about Mohan Kapur
Mohan Kapur is one of Bollywood’s finest and most renowned personalities. The multifaceted character is a talented actor, presenter as well as a voiceover. His most beautiful works are Saanp Seedhi, Jolly LLB and Mission Mangal, Hostages and many others.
He also dubbed for Hindi versions of popular English titles. Most recently, he voiced Dr. Stephen Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers Endgame.
Start in Hollywood:
Mohan Kapur to be seen in next Marvel Studios original series Ms. Marvel.
The actor is super excited and excited to be getting started as he’s set to make his Hollwyood debut with Ms. Mavel.
Speaking exclusively to IBTimes, India, he said:
Season 1 of the series will be released later this year.
About the Ms Marvel Show
The show features Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel, a 16-year-old Pakistani American living in Jersey City. Gamer and fan-fiction writer, she finds a kinship with superheroes, especially Captain Marvel. The teenager struggles to fit in at home and at school until she gains superpowers like the heroes she idolized.
Directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Ms. Marvel premieres on Disney Plus at the end of 2021. The cast includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.
Iman Vellani will also join Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel) in Captain Marvel 2, which hits theaters on November 11, 2022.
Which TV actor named Mohan Kapur died on February 5, 2021?
There is no information or data on the late Mohan Kapur who died in a traffic accident on February 5, 2021.
Complaint examined:
The truth about the death of Bollywood actor Mohan Kapur in a traffic accident
Claimed by:
News publications, social mediq.
Checking the facts:
False
