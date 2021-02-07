Chadwick Boseman, ‘Nomadland’ and ‘Saint Maud’ win London Critics’ Awards





‘Nomadland’ and ‘Saint Maud’ took top honors at the 41st London Critics’ Circle Film Awards, with three wins each, while the late Chadwick Boseman won Actor of the Year for ‘My Rainey’s Black Bottom’. The American road movie “Nomadland” won the film of the year award, while star Frances McDormand was named actress of the year and writer-director Chloé Zhao won the title of writer of the year. British horror film ‘Saint Maud’ won British / Irish Film of the Year, British / Irish Actress of the Year for Morfydd Clark and Groundbreaking British / Irish Director for Writer-Director Rose Glass. Steve McQueen won the Director of the Year award for his anthology “Small Ax”, while Shaun Parkes won the Supporting Actor of the Year award for the collection’s first drama, “Mangrove.” Riz Ahmed won the British / Irish Actor of the Year award for his work in “Sound of Metal” and “Mogul Mowgli”. The short film that Ahmed wrote, produced and starred in ‘The Long Goodbye’, directed by Aniel Karia, won the award for British / Irish Short Film of the Year. Bukky Bakray was named Young British / Irish Performer of the Year for Sarah Gavron’s coming-of-age drama ‘Rocks’. Maria Bakalova won the Supporting Actress of the Year award for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”. In addition, the journalistic documentary “Collective” by Alexander Nanau won the title of documentary of the year, while the alcohol-soaked “Another Round” by Thomas Vinterberg won the language film of the year. foreign. The awards were held in a virtual ceremony Sunday evening via the Critics’ Circle YouTube channel. Boseman’s award was accepted via a video message from Coleman Domingo, his “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” teammate. The awards were presented by member critics who sit on the event’s organizing committee and there were acceptance videos of almost all of the winners. An in-person celebration with the nominees and winners is scheduled for later this year with longtime sponsors The May Fair Hotel and Audi. Complete list of winners: FILM OF THE YEAR “Nomadland” FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR “Another round” DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR “Collective” The Attenborough Prize:

BRITISH / IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR “Saint Maud” DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR Steve McQueen – “Little ax” SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR Chloé Zhao – “Nomadland” ACTRESS OF THE YEAR Frances McDormand – “Nomadland” ACTOR OF THE YEAR Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Background” SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” SUPPORT ACTOR OF THE YEAR Shaun Parkes – “Mangrove” BRITISH / IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR (for the whole job) Morfydd Clark – “Eternal Beauty”, “Saint Maud” BRITISH / IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR (for the whole job) Riz Ahmed – “Mogul Mowgli”, “Sound of Metal” The Philip French Prize:

BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH / IRISH FILM Pink Glass – “Saint Maud” YOUNG British / Irish performer Bukky Bakray – “Rocks” BRITISH / IRISH SHORT FILM “The long goodbye” TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

“Rocks” – Lucy Pardee, casting







