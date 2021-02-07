Hilaria Baldwin returns to the question of cultural heritage





In her first social media post since December 27, Hilaria Baldwin, wife of actor Alec Baldwin, again addresses the online controversy that followed the posting of more than 50 tweets by a Twitter user accusing her of claim the Spanish heritage despite his birth and childhood. Boston. “I’ve spent the last month listening, thinking and wondering how I can learn and grow,” “Mom Brain” author and podcaster Baldwin whose American family has lived on the Spanish island of Mallorca for almost a decade and spent a lot of time there before written on Instagram Friday. “My parents raised my brother and I with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a real sense of belonging to both,” she said, reiterating comments she made in an online video. in December. Baldwin, 37, has never claimed to be born in Spain, but has expressed affinities for the Spanish culture in which she was partly raised. She speaks Spanish and English, the latter with a Spanish accent on rare occasions, and uses the Spanish version of her first name, Hillary. “The way I spoke about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained,” she conceded in her statement on Friday. “I should have been clearer and I’m sorry. I’m proud of the way I was raised, and we are raising our children to share the same love and respect for both.” Hilaria and Alec Baldwin, 62, a three-time Emmy Award winner, born in Amityville and raised in Massapequa, have five children aged 5 months to 7 years. The family lived in the Hamptons during the coronavirus pandemic. “Being vulnerable and pushing ourselves to learn and grow is what we have built our community on,” concluded Hilaria Baldwin, “and I hope to return to the supportive and loving environment we have built together. The post did not allow comments. Alec Baldwin did not separately comment on the matter over the weekend, however. on his own Instagram account, he reposted the photo that accompanied his wife’s letter, that of the family lying with satisfaction on a carpet in their house. Subscribe to the Newsday’s Entertainment newsletter Get the latest news on celebrities, TV and more. By clicking Register, you agree to our privacy policy. In her December post following the setback, Hilaria Baldwin wrote: “I have seen online discussions questioning my identity and my culture. I will repeat my story, as I have done several times before. I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts “where she graduated from high school The Cambridge School of Weston in 2002” and Spain. My parents and siblings live in Spain and I chose to live here in the USA. We celebrate both cultures at home Alec and I raise our bilingual children just like I was raised. “







