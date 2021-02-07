Harry and Meghan met Gavin Newsom before November 3: report





Almost eight months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fled royal life and moved to California at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom took the time to get to know the new Golden State celebrities in a video of one hour. link meeting, according to The Sun on Sunday newspaper. What The sun called a one-hour “secret” call was held on Oct. 19 and was listed as an “introductory” meeting, The Sun added, citing a note he viewed about the meeting. A Newsom spokesperson declined to reveal what the Governor and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about, saying: “We do not comment on the content of meetings between the Governor and private parties or his staff.” As the Daily Beast noted in its royalist newsletter, The Sun found significance in the fact that this conversation took place roughly two weeks before the November 3 presidential election. The British tabloid, a frequent critic of the Sussexes, suggested their meeting with the Democratic Governor of California was further proof of their efforts to get involved in US politics. The couple was already under fire in the UK and among some US Republicans for appearing to take sides with Donald Trump in the election. Harry and his California-born wife shared a video in September in which Harry urged Americans to vote and “reject hate speech, disinformation and negativity online.” Meghan went on to say: ‘When we vote our values ​​are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice reminds you that you matter. Because you do. And you deserve to be heard. While the couple don’t explicitly endorse Joe Biden, some have viewed their language as repudiation of Trump, who was regularly criticized for his inflammatory language on Twitter and in his campaign appearances. Meghan also called the Republican president “misogynist” in 2016, before marrying Harry. Trump in return called Meghan “bad” ahead of her visit to Buckingham Palace in 2019 and said he was “not a fan of hers.” As Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, Harry is traditionally expected to honor royal protocol and remain publicly neutral on politics. The Sun has suggested that the pre-election video of Harry and Meghan, followed by their meeting with Newsom, could violate the terms of the deal they made with the Queen over their departure from “the company”. But the Daily Beast pointed out that the couple, who now live in Montecito, Santa Barbara County, are no longer a member of the Royal Family. This presumably means that they are more free to express themselves on certain subjects or to interact with certain politicians. In the meantime, it remains to be seen whether Newsom’s critics will raise questions about his choice to take time outside of his schedule to chat with Harry and Meghan, who no longer have official diplomatic functions. Within the next month, Newsom would face widespread criticism for acting elitistically and undermining its stay-at-home messages by attending a crowded dinner party at the French Laundry, one of the state’s poshest restaurants. The meeting also took place as California was set to be hit by an upsurge in coronavirus cases in November. Newsom now faces the possibility of a recall election, pushed by Republicans and motivated by residents’ frustrations over lockdowns, an erratic vaccine rollout and its overall handling of the pandemic.

