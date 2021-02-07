Entertainment
Bollywood stars pray for people’s safety after massive flood in U khand-ANI
Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Several Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Randeep Hooda, Sidharth Malhotra and Sunny Deol on Sunday expressed their concerns over the avalanche triggered after a glacial explosion in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, which caused destruction in the region.
The ‘Boss’ star has said he prays for the welfare of everyone in Uttarakhand.
“Terrifying images of the glacier erupted in #Uttarakhand, thoughts and prayers for everyone’s safety (clasped hands emoticon),” Kumar tweeted.
In a tweet, Sidharth Malhotra said: “Prayers for the safety of everyone in #Uttarakhand. If you are stuck in affected areas and need assistance, please contact the Disaster Operations Center number on 1070 or 9557444486.”
Sunny Deol urged the nation to unite in this crisis and pray for Uttarkhand.
Calling for a rigorous environmental impact assessment, Randeep Hooda sends prayers for people’s safety.
“Man’s manipulation of nature leads to catastrophe. We need to be very careful and have a more stringent environmental impact assessment #EIA, not less, for current and future infra projects .. prayers for the safety of those affected # Uttarakhand, “wrote the star of” Sarabjit ”on Twitter.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said on Sunday that at least nine bodies were recovered from the site of the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) in the Tapovan region following the glacier burst in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand.
The avalanche was triggered after an ice explosion in the Chamoli district on Sunday. (ANI)
