Actor Corey Feldman accuses Marilyn Manson of “decades of mental and emotional abuse”

Actor Corey Feldman, best known for his roles in classic 80s films such as Lost boys, the GooniesandSupport me, accused Marilyn Manson of “mental and emotional violence for decades”.

In a rambling statement posted to his personal Instagram account yesterday, Feldman says Manson has been “obsessed” with him since the first two met in 1997. He describes a grooming process in which Manson inundated him with attention and attention. ‘praise, telling Feldman that the Shock Rocker branded style was heavily inspired by the actor’s character in Dream a little dream. He claims Manson eventually invited him to return to Manson’s, where the singer tried to convince Feldman to break five years of abstinence to snort cocaine together.

Feldman’s statement follows that ofWestworldStar Evan Rachel Woodlast on Monday sparked a wave of similar accusations. Wood said that Manson (born Brian Warner), her ex-fiancé, abused me horribly for years. Although she has explained in the past that Manson had abused her, this was the first time that she had explicitly named the shock rocker. Since then, there has been a deluge of similar accusations from other women.

Feldman’s statement reads in full:

THE NIGHT @MARILYNMANSON Tried 2 USE AND ABUSE ME AS HIS TOY TRYING 2 HANDLE ME N2 BREAKING MY 5 YEARS OF SOBRIETY 2 SNORT COCAINE WITH HIM, WHILE THE GAS TURNED ME ON 4 HIS PRESS ON # ÉTAHANICALANIMALS WHERE MENTAL DECADES WERE LONG THE EMOTIONAL VIOLENCE BEGUN! Luckily I wasn’t physically injured that night as we got out safely, but that was just the start of my night! #ISTANDWITHEVAN AND EVERYTHING AND ALL SURVIVORS OF HIS MAD ABUSE! “Manson has been obsessed with me 4 for over 2 decades!” #BELIEVE me? Just LOOK @ THE PUBLISHED FACTS! He first wrote several passages about me in his book #LONGROADOUTOFHELL because we had met a few months ago 2 that @ a Prime 4 #HOWARDSTERNSPRIVATEPARTS IN NY where the #GROOMING process began. He grabbed my face in front of the crowd and kissed me with his black lipstick that I couldn’t erase all night. He kept gushing at me telling me how big a fan he was. He then introduced me to 2 his BFF #BILLYCORGAN All of this is documented in his book! He brags about it like I’m someone with special needs that he doesn’t care about. However, this meeting is not only mentioned in his book, but also in @jennacantlose [Jenna Jameson] Autobiography. She NOTES HER OBSESSION WITH ME there. But several months have passed b4 he published the book making me aware of his two-sided nature. B4 the book came out Manson strongly pursued a friendship with me. Tell me that I was his idol. Telling me that he really had all his style watching my movie #DREAMALITTLEDREAM & my character #BOBBYKELLER was the inspiration for his whole look. Idk if that was #TRUTH but he used it as a way to manipulate me. “Months later he called me on Christmas morning, 2 wishes me a Merry Christmas and 2 invites me to a dinner around the release of his book, @ the chic Indian Hollywood hang Dar Macrabe where customers are ‘sit on pillows like in traditional Indian style. When I walked into the room it was pretty clear that I was the guest of honor as the whole room came to a halt Take pictures of the moment as he hugged me and then grabbed my hand and led me to the table beside him. THE PIC IS NOW! We later returned home to where the nightmare began. He’s ruined my life ever since.

Manson called the previous accusations against him horrific distortions of reality. But the fallout has already been huge, the singer being abandoned by his label, Loma Vista, and his agency, CAA. He was also fired from television roles on programsAmerican godsandHorror show and by his longtime manager, Tony Ciulla, who abandoned his client after 25 years of collaboration.

Two former Manson collaborators, Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland and Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor, both spoke out against the shock rocker. Borland called Manson a villain and claimed his victims were telling the truth, while Reznor said he had spoken over the years of my dislike of Manson as a person and cut ties with him there. almost 25 years ago. He also denied, not for the first time, a story from Mansons’ memoir, The long hard road out of hell, in which the singer claims he and Reznor tricked two women into drinking alcohol and then profited from it once they were heavily intoxicated.

Otep singer, Otep Shamaya, shared a disturbing story about Manson this morning, as did singer / songwriter Phoebe Bridgers.

Sharon Osbourne, wife and manager of Ozzys, appealed for comment on Manson saying her relationship with him was strictly business and she was unaware of his personal life.

On Wednesday February 3, police reportedly raided Mansons at his home after a friend contacted authorities to tell him they could not reach the singer and were concerned for his well-being. Although Manson never left his home, a representative for the singer told police he was fine.

California State Senator Susan Rubio has asked the FBI to investigate Manson. Whether or not his request was granted was not discussed.

[via Metal Injection]