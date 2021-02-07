MGM – when Hollywood came to Hertfordshire

Well, my memory lane hiking companions, we have saved the wreckage in a new month and are riding on the spring. I’m always amazed that people recognize me on the very rare occasion that I venture out even though I’m wearing a mask. It’s even stranger considering that the photo of me that appears in this column was taken 12 years ago.

This week I remember the giant MGM British Studios that once occupied 115 acres off Studio Way in Borehamwood, which is now the site of a housing estate, industrial buildings and a college. It closed in 1970 although the famous white clock tower survived until 1986 when the owners decided to replace it with a parking lot.

For 25 years, the studio has produced many famous films and low budget films such as Fire Maidens From Outer Space and Village Of The Damned which have become cult classics.

I guess the most famous movie was 2001, directed by Stanley Kubrick, and it occupied the establishment for many months. Ironically, 10 years after the studio closed, he returned to use part of the backlot to film footage of the labyrinth in The Shining, which was filming at Elstree Studios. Stanley lived near Barnet Lane and could be a real headache for studio managers, especially since he didn’t stick to the schedules. When we reopened Elstree Studios in the mid-1990s, it requested to be shown with the aim of filming Eyes Wide Shut there. I was against the idea and luckily he went to Pinewood. At least it gave me the opportunity to meet Tom Cruise, but that’s another story.

Older local residents still remember being kept awake one night with the loud bang coming from the backlot as they filmed the attack on a castle by The Dirty Dozen, a WWII all-star drama .

They may also remember the giant castle built on Ivanhoe’s backlot – with Robert Taylor – which lasted for several years in the 1950s until it was replaced by a giant Chinese village created for The Inn Of. Sixth Happiness, with Ingrid Bergman.

Other productions included The VIPs, starring Richard Burton and Liz Taylor, and Where Eagles Dare, starring Clint Eastwood, not to mention cult television series such as Danger Man, UFO and The Prisoner.

It was an excellent studio, well appointed and well maintained. The tragedy was that MGM in America was overflowing with red ink and it closed as part of a fire sale. If they could have thought about the future, the studio buildings could have been kept for film production and the backlot turned into a theme park. However, the movie industry imploded as costs rose and movie theater attendance declined.

Over the decades, I have interviewed many stars and studio workers who were working there with the idea of ​​writing a book. After 50 years, I had finally accumulated hundreds of photos and shots, so it seemed like time. Therefore, my book was published last year and to date has sold twice as much as we expected, so the nostalgia never dies. All proceeds have been donated to the Elstree Screen Heritage volunteer group and copies are only available through their website. It has a lot of behind-the-scenes stories about people like Clark Gable, Sophia Loren, Stewart Granger and Liz Taylor by the people who were there. Unfortunately most of those interviewed are no longer with us so this is their memory of when Hollywood first came to Hertfordshire.

By the way, I was responsible for finding the names of the roads on the subdivision that now occupies the backlot, but I wonder how many residents today know the origin of their road names or who they are named after. . They should buy a copy of my book because the answer is inside. Until next time, take care of yourself because I appreciate your company.

Paul Welsh MBE is a writer and historian from Borehamwood of Elstree Studios