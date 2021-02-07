Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill release another duo from the set





Ahead of their long-awaited on-screen reunion in Jurassic World: Dominion, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum share a fun new duo on social media.

Everyone’s favorite duo, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, share another duo from theJurassic World: Dominion together. Neill and Goldblum helped bring thejurassic park franchise back to life in 1993 with Laura Dern, playing the hapless first visitors to the titular dinosaur theme park. The two have appeared in various franchise installments since then, but never together. Most recently Goldblum appeared in 2018Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, although his role is little more than a quick cameo. Now withJurassic World: Dominion, that finally seems to be changing. Acting as the ultimate conclusion of the franchise,Jurassic World 3 will bring back several familiar faces from all previous films. This includes Neill, Goldblum, and Dern, reunited for the first time since the original film. Fans are eagerly awaiting their arrivals, especially since it has been saidJurassic World: Dominion plays an important role for all three. It remains to be seen exactly what brings their characters back to action, although it seems likely that they will return to help deal with the dinosaurs that escaped the world at the end ofFallen Kingdom. Related: Jurassic World 3: Every Returning Character In The Sequel The only people who could be more excited about thejurassic parkthe return of the trio that the fans could be the actors themselves. Yesterday, Neill shared a new video of him and Goldblum as a duo on social media. This is the second collaboration between Neill-Goldblum and fans of the collaboration, with the previous one coming online last fall. “In which the brilliant #everlybrothers get a totally undeserved shredding. Oh dearNeill wrote with the new clip, poking fun at the quality of their music. Either way, fans are sure to appreciate it. Watch the video and enjoy the music below. Perhaps even more fun than the duo themselves is the joke between Neill and Goldblum before they even start. It’s clear these two have been friends for a long time, and it’s nice to see them interacting as friends instead of just co-stars. This only makes their meeting on screen inJurassic World 3 even more exciting, because they seem just as thrilled as the rest of the world. Granted, their characters will have changed a bit since audiences last saw them, but Goldblum and Neill themselves may not have. Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled for June 2022, having been delayed this year. The coronavirus pandemic disrupted much of the film’s plans, although it ended filming last November. Hopefully that means it won’t experience any further delays which would be preferred. Fans have already waited a long time to see Neill and Goldblum on the big screen again, and it would be nice if they didn’t have to wait any longer. More: Jurassic World 3 Must Save The Dinosaurs (For John Hammond’s Legacy) Source: Sam neill/ Instagram Timothe Chalamet is Edward Scissorhands’ son in new Super Bowl commercial

About the Author Rachel Labonte

(1599 Articles published)

Rachel LaBonte is a news and reporting writer for Screen Rant with a deep passion for film and television.







