Happening This Week: Shakespeare, Vail Village Walking Tour, Valentine’s Day and more





Meet Will Shakespeare with Vail Public Library William Shakespeare's Chandos portrait is one of the playwright's most famous and is now in the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Daily special On Monday, February 8, join longtime Shakespeare enthusiast and Colorado Mountain College online instructor Jill Gordon for a virtual seminar on Her Comedy of Mistakes. This is the first part of the three, which takes place via Zoom from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. RSVP and receive the Zoom link by email [email protected]. More information: vaillibrary.com Vail Village History Walking Tour with Colorado Snowsports Museum Every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon, the Snow Sports Museum invites up to 8 people to enjoy a guided tour of the village of Vail, where a museum historian will explain the history, fun facts and gems hidden behind favorite monuments. The visit costs $ 5 and prior registration is recommended. More information: snowsportsmuseum.org The need to grow in the sustainable film series Organized by the Walking Mountains Science Center, the sustainable film series hopes to educate Eagle County about important climate issues through films. Free shows at the Edwards Riverwalk Theater are at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10. The Need to GROW explains the problems associated with traditional agriculture and its detrimental effects on soil health, sustainability, food security and energy consumption. More information: walkingmountains.org Black Diamond Virtual Ball for the Vail Valley Foundation This virtual gala and fundraiser helps the Vail Valley Foundation organize its many events each year, including programming at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vilar Performing Arts Center, as well as the GoPro Mountain Games, Vail Dance Festival and its influence and the enrichment of the community. programs under the umbrella of YouthPower365. Pre-registration for the virtual event, which begins at 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, is currently open. Participants will receive login information with their RSVP. More information: vvf.org John Popper and Ben Wilson of Blues Traveler at the Vilar Center Performing for three nights at the VPAC, the Blues Traveler duo will feature Popper on harmonica and Wilson on piano. The show will combine classic hits from the band’s discography as well as tales from their years on the road. All three shows will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday February 12, Saturday February 13 and Sunday February 14 and the Saturday show will be broadcast live for free. More information: vilarpac.org Valentine’s Day at the Westin Riverfront The Westin Riverfront Gondola opens to a large patio, with a fire pit and plenty of space for social distancing.

Daily special From Thursday February 11 to Sunday February 14, Maya at the Westin Riverfront in Avon will be serving specialties including: a Seafood Platter, Baja-Mediterranean Mussels, Ahi Cilantro & Ginger Tuna, Surf & Turf, and a Dessert Platter for two. Stop during these four days to sample Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day weekend specials, or join in on the After 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. barbecue on the deck near the gondola. There will be great deals on Vail Brewing Co. food and beer, and don’t forget to step away and wear masks. More information: riverfrontdining.com







