Bollywood in 2021: theatrical releases are back but some could still choose OTT





As Jehil Thakkar, partner at Deloitte India observes, the days when every film, without exception, goes to theaters for the first time may never return. Windowing is now in the air. Bollywood could make a big comeback in theaters in 2021, but the pandemic has forever changed an established practice that has seen films move from channel to channel – theaters, television, and more. – according to a diagram. With cinemas still half-empty, many producers choose to release their films on streaming platforms without waiting for a theatrical release; windowing is, in fact, through the window. As Jehil Thakkar, partner at Deloitte India observes, the days when every film, without exception, goes to theaters for the first time may never return. Windowing is now in the air. Rakesh Jariwala, partner at EY, believes that content will now increasingly be created with its relevance to a particular screen in mind and budgets structured accordingly. There is a growing awareness that a direct posting to OTT can also be a viable model. We’ve seen that some of the big players have adequate resources to compensate producers for the theatrical showcase if the situation calls for it, Jariwala says. Therefore, even if theaters start to attract a larger audience, OTT deals will continue to occur. Industry insiders say the biopic, Saina, for example, could see an OTT release, possibly on Netflix, just like Kartik Aaryans Dhamaka. While a premiere on a streaming platform may lack the charm of a theatrical release, producers aren’t complaining about the money. Media Partners Asia analysts estimate investment in OTT content to be around $ 700 million in 2020. As budgets for originals and local acquisitions increase, spending is expected to increase at a CAGR of 18% between 2020 and $ 25 and $ 1.6 billion, they said. The availability of quality and varied content has enabled free users to convert into subscribers. The trend accelerated during the pandemic when home viewers were able to sample content across all platforms. Experts confirm that subscriptions to OTT platforms have multiplied. The myth that Indian consumers don’t pay for content has been shattered. Before going to the movies, people will decide whether or not it is worth watching in theaters, Thakkar said. Nonetheless, as Shariq Patel, commercial director of Zee Studios, says OTT cannot replace the theatrical experience of certain types of films, even though producers are optimistic about OTT. The line-up for 2021 is promising and one or two big releases should be able to draw the crowds. Tuesdays and Fridays by Sanjay Leela Bhansalis are slated to hit theaters on February 19, Salman Khan star Radhe and John Abraham star Eid star Satyameva Jayate 2 while Reliance Entertainments Sooryavanshi and 83 are slated to release around March. April. YashRaj Films has reserved its entire roster, including the action flick Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bunty aur Babli 2 and Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar – for theatrical releases. The directors of the Telugu Pushpa film starring Allu Arjun blocked the Independence Day weekend; Ajay Devgns Maidaan and Shahid Kapoors are expected to have a Dussehra and Diwali version, respectively. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, view latest IPO news, top performing IPOs , calculate your tax using the income tax calculator, know the most profitable markets, the best losers and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos