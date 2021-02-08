Queer stories should be told by queer actors

In recent years, the representation of LGBTQ + in the media has been on the rise. Of the 118 films GLAAD Examined at major studios in 2019, 22 (18.6%) included LGBTQ + characters, a slight increase of 0.4% from the previous year. Films such as Call Me By Your Name, Brokeback Mountain and more recently Love, Simon tell stories of men discovering their sexuality. While these films were instrumental in creating a safe space to tell LGBTQ + stories, they all share an underlying problem: Gay characters were played by straight actors.

From Timothy Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name to Darren Criss in Glee, heterosexual actors have been cast in queer roles that are renowned by viewers for their performances. These movies and shows have not only won many awards, but also worked to normalize these stories in the media. They also showed other companies who were watching queer representation wouldn’t scare off business.

This has paved the way so that new movies and shows have a stronger LGBTQ + representation, which was not possible just a few decades ago. That being said, it is crucial that queer roles are played by queer actors because of the emotional depth and experiential nuances that come with belonging to the LGBTQ + community.

Authentic portrayal should be the goal of telling any queer story in the media. While it’s tempting to nominate well-known straight actors to play queer roles for their star quality, creating a well-developed and authentic character to portray a minority group in a show or movie should be the top priority.

Given these new opportunities for queer characters to have a place in entertainment, it is critical that their stories are portrayed by someone with a similar background, such as become their sexuality or gender identity is an experience that a straight cisgender actor couldn’t replicate to its full extent.

Being in the closet, going out and accepting yourself, while battling internalized homophobia, is a unique experience that the LGBTQ + community treats on an intimate level. While the art of acting is all about telling a story, which doesn’t necessarily have to be the one you experienced firsthand, a cishet actor is simply unable to fully understand and recreate the distinct experiences and emotional complexity. of the queer community, not to mention representing them. realistically and authentically.

The problem arises when heterosexual actors take on homosexual roles and rely on stereotypes to bring these characters to life. For example, James Corden was recently criticized for his performance in the Netflix movie Prom. His portrayal of Barry Glickman, a gay Broadway actor, has been described as aggressively flamboyant, homophobic, stereotypical and grossly inappropriate.

In terms of trans casting in particular, in order to maintain this authenticity, trans actors should be the only actors chosen to play these roles.

In 2018, Scarlet Johansson backlash received for agreeing to play a transgender man in the movie Rug and Tug. Johansson left the film after critics said its cast took advantage of opportunities from members of marginalized communities, namely transgender actors.

“While I would have liked the opportunity to bring [his] history and transition to life, I understand why many think he should be portrayed by a transgender person ”, Johansson told Out Magazine in July 2018. I am grateful that this casting debate, while controversial, has sparked a larger discussion about diversity and representation in cinema.

Although sexuality does not have a strong influence on appearance, being trans often does.

In one interview with the Chicago Tribune, transgender actress and TV screenwriter Jen Richards has highlighted the misrepresentation of trans people that occurs when cisgender actors perform their roles.

They think of a man with a wig and makeup. Or a woman in a suit and mustache. Because that’s all they saw. And then they meet real trans people and we look too much like an ordinary woman or an ordinary man and so that doesn’t suit them and they want their audience to have this very obvious visual of: She’s a trans person. Richards said. They don’t want their audience to be uncomfortable. They want to emphasize that this is a performance.

Not only the creation of a character is important, but also its representation. While transgender actors are able to leverage their experiences and create a three-dimensional character, cisgender actors simply cannot, and in turn run the risk of distorting an already under-represented community.

In the second episode special of the HBO series Euphoria, Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules, had the opportunity to co-write, co-produce and script this episode. As a trans actress playing a trans character, Schafer said in a interview with Collider, I feel like this reflects my experience … but I think about a lot of other things besides being trans most of the time, and it feels really accurate to me … As a queer trans person, I am really excited to explore queerness as a trans person with jules too.

Shows such as Pose and Orange Is the New Black have been praised for their diverse cast, allowing queer actors of color to portray queer characters of color. While not all of their LGBTQ + characters are played by queer actors, the shows offer an authentic portrayal of marginalized groups.

As a gay man, I have been heavily influenced by queer portrayal in the media, and when done right, it can inspire, educate, and comfort so many people. During the struggle to come to terms with my sexuality, I searched the media for stories similar to mine. With the rapidly growing collection of inclusive films and shows, having a realistic and authentic portrayal is essential.

Media Psychologist Dr Dill-Shackleford says that characters are often avatars for us and we let feelings be felt through them even though we can’t understand everything they are going through. Seeing normalized queer stories in the media, portrayed by actors who have a deep connection to the character and the story, go a long way in educating, accepting and understanding this resilient, strong and amazing community.

Here’s the gist: Queer actors do exist. And they should be able to tell queer stories.

Art by Angela Liang for UC San Diego Guardian