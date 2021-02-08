Dana Walden Talks COVID-19 Protocols, Embraces Failure, Promotes Diversity During Harvard Fireside Chat

Dana Walden finished Sunday morning with another award for her coat.

The entertainment president of Walt Disney Television received a Harvard Women in Business Lifetime Achievement Award at the group’s Intercollegiate Business Convention. The one-day event featured Walden in a fireside chat on the program alongside keynote speakers such as Angela Hwang of Pfizer, Cathy Bessant of Bank of America, Amy Hood of Microsoft and Paula Santilli of Pepsico.

Walden’s presentation was significant in that she was the first and only Hollywood woman to attend the annual event, moderated by Intercollegiate Business Convention Chairs Jeanne Lauer and Lucy Lu (Class of 2022), the Waldens conversation covered a lot of ground in 45 minutes. including how Netflix disrupted the TV industry, managing production with COVID-19 protocols, the state of Disneys diversity and inclusion efforts, the benefits of addressing fear and what she would say to her young self.

Lu noted the conference theme, “Be Heard, Be Heard,” and asked Walden to recall a time in her career where she worked to make sure she was. Walden offered a story that she once told The Hollywood Reporter how, as a young publicity manager at Fox in the mid-1990s, she continued to meet Peter Chernin, then CEO. Each time he says, “Nice to meet you.” After about the tenth time around, she knew she wasn’t making the right impression so at a corporate retreat she decided to take a photo offering something meaningful to get her attention in an honest way. and frank.

During a presentation, she made the risky decision to say that Fox, in her opinion, was not doing the right kinds of trades. “We weren’t in business with the right kinds of storytellers,” she said, adding that the studio continued to submit “small offers” but as soon as the agents objected, Fox backed down, “and one of our competitors would get the deal. ” Walden presented a strategy to turn the tide and it ended up catching Chernins’ attention because later that night she found herself sitting next to him at dinner. Back in the office, Chernin then moved Walden out of advertising and effectively put her on the path to the creative realm where she became one of the most senior content executives in the world.

It should be noted that Walden said his initial speech was delivered in a thoughtful way that took into account what his colleagues had already presented. “One of the most important things anyone in a meeting can do is listen to themselves,” she also said, stressing how common it is for people to get stuck in their heads thinking to what they mean that they are not staying present. “It is essential to listen.”

Speaking of which, Walden was asked to identify the elements that make a successful show. She checked her name Buffy, the X-Files, the Simpsons and 24 for the reason that these series shared the common thread of inspiring a little fear. In today’s streaming world, Walden said dialogue can often focus on algorithms and data, but nothing can replace the gut instincts of great leaders. “Over time what I have learned is when I feel this fear and [when] my heart beat a second beat, I can feel it coming out of my chest, lean in there, “she said.” Think about ideas that scare you. “

Other times, it may be the right stuff. She said sitting in the room listening to the pitch of Liz Meriwether New girl or Chris Lloyd and Steve Levitan pitch Modern family, it was impossible to keep a straight face. “They were hilarious and funny stories about their life,” she says. “If they can achieve what they are describing here, it will be really fun shows and those are the situations that have happened.”

Walden was then asked to introduce him to how subscription services Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max and its companions Hulu and Disney + and others have changed the television industry and content production. “Well, they changed everything,” she said simply before detailing how “formidable competitor” Netflix disrupted the game show by allowing consumers to dictate how and when they would consume content. “It changed our industry forever, and I think it really changed for the better. It gave so many different creators the chance to tell their stories because there are so many more platforms now. When we talk a lot about diversity of content and creators and inclusion and ensuring that so many different stories are told, it is now possible to have a platform for virtually any type of story. “

Lu then asked Walden to explain himself on the impact of COVID-19 on the industry and, in particular, on Walt Disney Television. “It’s been an incredibly difficult year,” Walden explained, noting that across Walt Disney Television (now called Disney General Entertainment) 150 shows were shut down and in the division she oversees, 65.

“We then spent the following months developing protocols and working with the different guilds that protect the actors, directors, writers, crew members we work with, we worked with various medical professionals, specialists, infectious diseases. specialists to create protocols that would allow us to put our shows back into production, ”she said, adding that they did so to support the business but also the livelihoods of all those who work on them. shows.

Walden then praised General hospital and the Bachelor franchise to be “true pioneers” in terms of navigation protocols and production start-up. “I am deeply indebted to the General hospital. They put their show back into production very soon after the quarantine began, “she said.” We learned a lot about best practices, how many times a week we had to test, how many people could be the same piece together that we were producing, how far we had to keep people away from each other, again once, to ensure the safety of our teams and employees. We have learned so much. “

The second show back in production was The bachelorette and it was accomplished by taking over La Quinta Resort near Palm Springs which enabled a bubble operation. “I’m very proud when I think of the rate of transmission of the virus in a place like Los Angeles, where the numbers through the peak were as high as 7, 8, 9 percent transmission rate. On our emissions, we have maintained less than 1 percent, ”she said. “The environments on our shows have become some of the safest places in this city and the places we produce, simply because of a highly motivated workforce. Everyone wants to be back to work. Everyone wants to be back to work. to be able to have their shows in production. No one wants to spend too much time without the shows being available to our viewers. “

The last question before the chat was opened for an audience Q&A session focused on diversity and inclusion. Walden was asked what Disney TV is doing to ensure that diverse perspectives are represented both on and off camera. She said she was really proud to be a part of the Disney team.

“Over the past year we’ve had some amazing business leaders and creatives who are executives of color, who are decision makers at the highest level because I really think that’s where it all has to start if we want to see authentic and meaningful leaders. One lasting change is that the people in positions like mine and the presidents of organizations are truly diverse, “she said.” Our business is starting to grow. change and it’s starting to become a place where, when leaders are people of color, they’re magnets for the best executives and talent in the world who want to come and be with us. It starts with leadership and recruiting people. most formidable frames of color, then it goes straight to our talents. “

One of the questions from the audience allowed Walden to open up about the advice she would give her young self: “I would tell myself to relax. Everything is going to be okay. am put on a lot of pressure, I wouldn’t. say to be perfect, but to try to avoid failure. I think successful leaders embrace discomfort because discomfort is necessary to change and to evolve and to lead and make good decisions. “

He was then asked to focus on a crystal ball and come up with predictions on what the business will look like 10 years from now. She said the current period of contraction, a period that has been punctuated by large-scale mergers and acquisitions and widespread layoffs, will pave the way for opportunities across the board. “I think once the contraction is at a certain point and in particular, I think when we are no longer COVID, and many opportunities open up again, there will be greater opportunities for the little ones. production companies over time, ”she said. “Some artists will want to be part of a small business again to organize their ideas and figure out exactly what’s right. That will lead to all kinds of other opportunities.”

She said it was impossible to really know based on how much the terrain has already changed, but “what I know for sure is that if you are a viewer of quality content you will really be. happy because the next 10 years will bring many more artists, storytellers and consumer goods to viewers. “

What the audience could see next was the end of the program with a sweet mother-daughter moment. Walden received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Harvard Women in Business and her daughter Casey stepped into the frame to present her with the trophy. Walden said Casey “is sure to be a future businesswoman.” She then thanked her hosts for the “amazing day” and the honor of sharing the program with all the women they chose to highlight. “Organizations like this are just essential. I wish there were more of them when I grew up in the industry for women to support and mentor each other. Ultimately, if I leave this industry and there isn’t a woman right behind me ready to take on my job, I won’t consider myself successful and organizations like you will make sure that happens. . “