Shanaya Kapoor reveals what goes on behind the scenes in her dance videos, watch funny bloopers

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, gave fans a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes in her dance videos. Her new Instagram post was a montage of hilarious bloopers of their own making.

Dance the bloopers with my favorites !! @sanjanamuthreja @yasshkadamm @ charvi.b (thanks for all the patience), she wrote in her caption. Bloopers included it by forgetting your steps, laughing out loud and losing your balance.

Shanaya shared a video on Friday in which she was seen belly dancing with her teacher, Sanjana Muthreja, on the song Playdate. In her caption, she revealed that she stole the skirt of her best friend Suhana Khan. She wrote, tried something different with @sanjanamuthreja (ps: thanks for letting me steal your skirt @ suhanakhan2). “

Shanaya only went public with her Instagram account last month. Her posts include glamorous photoshoots, candid moments with her best friends, and glimpses of family time.

Last year, Shanaya was seen on the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, along with her mother Maheep. The first episode follows her to Paris, where she makes her debut at the Bal des Dbutantes, the world’s most glamorous debut ball.

Shanaya wants to follow in the footsteps of her father Sanjays and enter Bollywood. She began her film journey as an assistant director on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, with her cousin, Janhvi Kapoor, in the lead role.

Earlier, Sanjay told the Mumbai Mirror why Shanaya had not received any formal training as an actor. Shanaya told me going there (film school) would be a waste of three years and estimated that most were in classes for three days and partying the rest of the week, he said, adding that practical experience as an assistant director would teach. she values ​​everyone, from the boys on site to the producer.