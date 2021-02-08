WandaVision actor Jimmy Woo unsure of Ant-Man 3’s return





WandaVision actor Randall Park isn’t sure he’ll be returning as Jimmy Woo in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but he’s waiting for Marvel’s call.

Randall Park is currently playing inWandaVision like Jimmy Woo, but he’s not sure to come backAnt-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Marvel Studios recently kicked off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with their first Disney + show.WandaVision is just the start of plans for 25 confirmed upcoming MCU projects. While viewers have yet to see howWandaVision ends, one of the stars of the show was FBI agent Jimmy Woo. The MCU introduced the public to the character of Randall Park inAnt-Man and the Wasp a few years ago, but its role was quite limited. The movie ended with Jimmy Woo freeing Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) from house arrest and joking that they could see each other, even if it was just for dinner. This moment and its returnWandaVision have left fans with hope that Woo will return to the MCU in the future. There was even a wait for him to come backAnt-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but Park is not yet one of the confirmed cast. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: WandaVision Episode 5 Biggest Theories & Questions Answered Now that a large chunk of MCU fans are asking for more appearances for Jimmy Woo,Additional Randall Park asked about his future in a recent interview. The outlet specifically asked if he would return forAnt-Man 3 since he was part of the last movie. Park currently has no idea if he will return as Jimmy Woo inAnt-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but he’s ready to do it if Marvel Studios gives him the call. I do not know. I did not receive the call. If I get the call, I’m there. If I don’t get the call, that’s okay too because I’m in Westview, New Jersey right now. You know, I have to focus on one case at a time. The casting forAnt-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniais impressive enough so early on, even without everyone’s favorite new FBI agent. The threequel will see Rudd return to star alongside Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne. Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer are also confirmed to return as Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne. Meanwhile,Ant-Man 3 recast Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang and is expected to officially include Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. With the film’s title indicating a story largely focused on the Quantum Realm, it’s possible that Jimmy might not have a place in the film after all. Even if Jimmy Woo doesn’t come backAnt-Man 3, it will be quite surprising if he does not come back after the answer to him inWandaVision. There are several calls for him to get a spinoff series, and it was recently revealed that theX-Files The inspired Jimmy Woo spinoff idea will be presented to Marvel soon. Other fans are hoping Jimmy will become a central figure in aAgents of Atlas Disney + series with Shang-Chi and other Asian superheroes. Whether it’s a spin-off orAnt-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, let’s hope soWandaVision isn’t the last time he appears in the MCU. MORE: Cast of Jimmy Woo’s Agents Of ATLAS Avengers-Style Show For Disney + Source: Additional Star Wars Concept Art Reveals D-Wing Starfighter Design

About the Author Cooper hood

(4343 published articles)

Cooper Hood is a short story and feature writer for Screen Rant. He joined Screen Rant at the end of 2016 after a one-year stint with the MCU Exchange, having first developed his own MCU blog. He graduated from university in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in media and public communication, with a minor in media production. The Coopers’ love of movies started with watching Toy Story and Lion King on repeat as a child, but it wasn’t until The Avengers that he got involved in the movies and the filmmaking process, this which led him to discover the world of film journalism. Every year, Cooper looks forward to seeing the latest blockbusters like Marvel, DC, and Star Wars, but also enjoys the rush to catch up with the Oscar films towards the end of the year. When not writing or watching new releases Cooper is obsessive about fantasy football and looking to expand his Blu-Ray collection because physical media is still king! Follow Cooper on Twitter @MovieCooper. More from Cooper Hood







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos