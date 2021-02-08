Entertainment
A tribute to Terrence Malick: an evolution of thought on cinema
Photo / Video: Terrence Malick / Warner Bros. Pictures /Hollywood insider Youtube channel
The existentialism on the screen of a filmmaker of all time – Terrence Malick
Terrence MalickS films are like poems that came to life on the screen. His career began in 1973 with the release of Badlands, and his latest film, A hidden life, was released in 2019. Malick is a longtime filmmaker who uses film as a medium to reflect on his own questions regarding love, death, religion, morality and existentialism. He accomplishes this through his persistent cinematography, the length of his films and the frequent use of voiceovers. The gift of his four decades in the film industry is a unique opportunity to watch the evolution of Malicks’ own wisdom through the lens of his work as a director. In this article, compare three of Malicks’ films, Badlands, The thin red line, and The tree of life, which each indicate the progression of the directors’ thinking through their similar but varied narrative themes.
Badlands: The beginning of a thought expedition
Narrative themes that Malick explores in his work are often formed large questions concerning morality, life and the existence of being. In his first film, Badlands, Malick begins to explore these questions, but with more focus on storytelling than his later films. Badlands turns around 15 years old holly and her boyfriend happy to relax, Pencil case. While existential issues are envisioned by Holly in her voiceovers, such as being dissociated from the world around her or feeling trapped in her relationship with Kit, the focus of the film rests on the murderous frenzy that Holly and Kit have. continue. In Badlands, Malick begins to examine the themes that are present in his later work, but he has yet to develop stylistically as a director and, therefore, existential questions take second priority in the film’s plot.
A masterpiece after a twenty-year hiatus
Moving on to 1998 with the release of one of Malick’s greatest contributions to the film industry, The thin red line. Based on novel of the same name of James Jones, this film relays a fictitious reinterpretation of Battle of Mount Austen during the World War II. While this film also has a narrative drive, it is much more contemplative when it comes to existentialism and death than Badlands. This is partly due to its length; At nearly three o’clock, this movie has more time to dwell on the questions it poses and move the plot forward at an entertaining pace. Although the cinematography of Badlands presents the natural world, The thin red lineaddress it directly through the extended voiceovers of the main characters.
In one of the film’s very first voiceovers, Whit reflects on the chaos of the natural world: what is this war in the heart of nature? Why does nature compete with itself? This question, for all intents and purposes, is the thesis of the film. For the next three hours, all other questions that are asked stem from this main idea of the destruction of nature as an organic part of the life cycle. The thin red line is the first of Malicks’ films to be structured like this, where the film’s plot feels like an illustration of the existential thoughts deliberated by the main characters. Other themes touched upon throughout the film include the ever-imminent fate of an unexpected death, the existence of a life force greater than men, and moral sacrifice on behalf of others. Overall, in The thin red line, a feature film gives Malick the opportunity to dwell more on abstract narrative themes and concepts, as opposed to his earlier work, which simply tackled abstract themes without going into them further.
Immerse yourself in the power of film as a screen for abstraction
The tree of lifewas released in 2011 when Terrence Malick was sixty-seven. The film translates Malicks’ wisdom of the on-screen age with a heavier emphasis on philosophical dilemmas and a lighter emphasis on narrative plot, using stylistic vignettes to tell the life story. The thesis of this film is again stated in the first voice-over: The nuns taught us that there are two ways in life, the way of nature and the way of grace. You have to choose which one you will follow. The whole film therefore revolves around a demonstration of these two life paths, illustrated respectively by the father and the mother. Here, Malick examines whether the endless cycle of destruction in nature gives way to rebirth or more violence, in the same way that The thin red line.
Jack, our protagonist, finds it hard to realize that no one is safe from death after his brother was killed in the war, again a rumination on the implications of sudden death. These are just a few examples of the new depth with which Malick approaches existential questions. The tree of life compared to his other films. As mentioned earlier, Malick is abandoning his emphasis on linear plot progression in favor of abstract thoughts, so there isn’t really much of a mainstream storyline in this film as opposed to his previous work. He trades the story for contemplation, allowing us to see his thoughts on screen through the actions of his characters.
A rhythmic approach to cinematography
The cinematography of The tree of life also highlights this shift towards a more abstract cinema, using persistent shots of objects to represent the ideas the characters contemplate. For example, the first image displayed on the screen is a close-up of a twinkling light. At the end of the layered voiceover, the light goes out, representing the theme of finality that Malick explores throughout the film. Metaphorical cinematography is something the director explores first The thin red line, where he uses images of animals to represent the destruction of nature. For example, in an earlier scene from the Battle for the Hill, Malick lingers on a photo of a bird that was brutalized in the explosions of combat.
This singular shot once again sums up a theme on which Malick meditates throughout the film: the destruction of the natural world in the hands of humanity. In contrast, shots showcasing the beauty of nature offer frequent breaks throughout the film, allowing audiences to reflect on the consequences of human behavior alongside Malick. Even his first film, Badlands, shows an obsession for natures beauty through his visually stunning shots of the American Midwest. To sum up, Malicks’ films are nothing if not visually striking in their portrayal of metaphorical concepts and ideas regarding the natural world, as well as life, death, and love.
Malick is a revolutionary in all areas of cinema. He is, and has been for the past four decades, a master at transforming thought into visuals and voiceovers. He does not hesitate to explore the great questions of life, however, he refuses to provide singular answers. Rather, his films are about exploring the natural world, evolving with the wisdom Malick acquires as he ages. Over time, his films have progressed to value abstract ideas over linear narrative, showing the expansion of Malicks’ mind in matters of love, life and death.
By Caroline Adamec
