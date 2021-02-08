The latest: Lesser-known brands take turns in Super Bowl commercials





The bizarre song and unprofessional vocals received a mix of applause and buns on social media, which seemed like the point. Moments after it aired, the company started promoting a T-shirt with the words: I totally hated this Oatly ad. If you just watched our CEO sing in an oat field during the big game, we can’t give you that 30 seconds back, but we can give you a free t-shirt that lets the world know where you are in. our attempt to promote Tonis’ singing skills. to a wider audience, the company said in a tweet. Another lesser-known brand, Dr Squatch, also promoted itself with some bizarre publicity, but hired comedian James Schrader to speak. ___ General Motors used humor in a Super Bowl commercial to promote its ambitious effort to get more Americans to buy electric vehicles. GM has set itself a goal of making the vast majority of vehicles it produces electric by 2035, and the entire company is carbon neutral five years later. When actor Will Ferrell finds out that Norway has more EVs per capita than the United States, he sets off on a wild trip through the countries with singer and actress Awkwafina and comedian Kenan Thompson to show off the new battery from GM for electric cars will soon be available to everyone. The GM Cadillac brand also later aired an advertisement inspired by the classic 1990 film Edward Scissorhands in the game that sells hands-free functionality for its electric SUV, the Lyriq. Super Bowl announcer DoorDash showed nostalgia, calling on the Muppets of Sesame Streets to deliver the message that DoorDash can deliver product from local stores, not just restaurants. Hamilton actor Daveed Diggs spices the ad a bit, with an energetic version of the children’s song People in Your Neighborhood, which turns into a rap. DoorDash is one of more than 20 new Super Bowl advertisers this year and is taking the plunge after enjoying a switch to door-to-door delivery as people crouched in their homes during the pandemic. The first quarter DoorDashs ad used characters like Cookie Monster, Big Bird, and Grover to try and get the message across that DoorDash can be used to pick up local store items like paper towels. The announcement is led by Michel Gondry, director of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Over the past year, we’ve expanded our business into new categories, said DoorDashs VP of Marketing Kofi Amoo-Gottfried. It made sense to use the Super Bowl as a time to start communicating this message given the sheer scale of audience we have the capacity to speak to. This isn’t the first time Diggs has worked with Muppets – he appeared in the Sesame Street sketches in 2017. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

