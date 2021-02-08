OneYearofShikara: Sadia Khateeb: Vidhu Vinod Chopra not only taught me the nuances of cinema but also the fundamentals of life | Hindi movie news

That day last year a Kashmiri beauty made her Bollywood debut with Vidhu Vinod Chopras and then talked a lot about Shikara. Sadia Khateeb, who was originally studying to be an engineer, was spotted by an agent in Mumbai and before she could let the feeling get in, VC (as they affectionately call the director) had already called her father and she was in the city of dreams in no time. After a year since its release, which was admittedly an ode to the roots of Chopras Kashmiris and a visual dedication to his mother, the newbie talks about the greatest life lessons Chopra instilled in him, living in refugee camps for get into her skin. character and why breaking out onto the mainstream with another debutante was a major boom in her life. Extracts:

It’s been a year since you made your big Bollywood debut with Vidhu Vinod Chopras Shikara. How did you get the role of Shanti Dhar?

My journey started with a phone call when I was a student in my hometown (Kashmir, engineering student. A casting director named Indu sharma approached me for the role of Shanti Dhar. They auditioned me at Jammu and after this Vidhu video Vinod Chopra called my dad; after a few days after I was in Mumbai. What happened after that is nothing but a fairy tale for me. To become the character and to live it seeing it on screen, these were the three most magical years of my life, I have learned so much and I feel truly blessed.



For a newcomer, working with a veteran like Vidhu Vinod Chopra must have been something for you? Take us through your entire journey on the set with VC (as you affectionately call it).

I think it was one of the most exciting parts of my life where I discovered so much that was beyond my imagination. Being near VC is like being in an institution and I was there with him for three years. Where he not only taught me the nuances of cinema and movies, but also the fundamentals of life: little things that we tend to ignore in our everyday life. Being thankful and thankful to God for the simpler things in life was one of them. I think being around and working with him has been by far one of the best learning experiences of my life.

The film was based on a rather controversial theme, how did you approach the subject and prepare your character?

The preparation started when I read and studied the history of the Kashmir pundits by reading as many books as possible, then going to the migrant camps and living with the real refugees there. I returned to Jammu and stayed with Kashmiri pundits in their homes, learned to cook Rogan Josh, pierced my ears, and wore pheran (traditional Kashmiri attire). I did my best to love them and tried to become one of those and we went through this process for a good six months before we started shooting the movie. Also, sir had sent us to a film festival and asked to watch an international cinema which would help us find out more. After that, we started our preparation to become the character, to learn more about him and not just to cover the key points; we dug deep.

How did he work with another newcomer? Have the people around you given you that much needed boost?

Working with Aadil (Khan) was a great experience for me, since we were both newcomers; we were both like children who had started their journey together. We were learning things together and from each other. He is very talented and works extremely hard; we have seen each other grow over these three years. Working on the film felt like home and the people were like family. We were all like a little family: we support each other and encourage each other to tell a great story.