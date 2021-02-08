Entertainment
#OneYearofShikara: Sadia Khateeb: Vidhu Vinod Chopra not only taught me the nuances of cinema but also the fundamentals of life | Hindi movie news
It’s been a year since you made your big Bollywood debut with Vidhu Vinod Chopras Shikara. How did you get the role of Shanti Dhar?
My journey started with a phone call when I was a student in my hometown (Kashmir, engineering student. A casting director named Indu sharma approached me for the role of Shanti Dhar. They auditioned me at Jammu and after this Vidhu video Vinod Chopra called my dad; after a few days after I was in Mumbai. What happened after that is nothing but a fairy tale for me. To become the character and to live it seeing it on screen, these were the three most magical years of my life, I have learned so much and I feel truly blessed.
For a newcomer, working with a veteran like Vidhu Vinod Chopra must have been something for you? Take us through your entire journey on the set with VC (as you affectionately call it).
I think it was one of the most exciting parts of my life where I discovered so much that was beyond my imagination. Being near VC is like being in an institution and I was there with him for three years. Where he not only taught me the nuances of cinema and movies, but also the fundamentals of life: little things that we tend to ignore in our everyday life. Being thankful and thankful to God for the simpler things in life was one of them. I think being around and working with him has been by far one of the best learning experiences of my life.
The film was based on a rather controversial theme, how did you approach the subject and prepare your character?
The preparation started when I read and studied the history of the Kashmir pundits by reading as many books as possible, then going to the migrant camps and living with the real refugees there. I returned to Jammu and stayed with Kashmiri pundits in their homes, learned to cook Rogan Josh, pierced my ears, and wore pheran (traditional Kashmiri attire). I did my best to love them and tried to become one of those and we went through this process for a good six months before we started shooting the movie. Also, sir had sent us to a film festival and asked to watch an international cinema which would help us find out more. After that, we started our preparation to become the character, to learn more about him and not just to cover the key points; we dug deep.
How did he work with another newcomer? Have the people around you given you that much needed boost?
Working with Aadil (Khan) was a great experience for me, since we were both newcomers; we were both like children who had started their journey together. We were learning things together and from each other. He is very talented and works extremely hard; we have seen each other grow over these three years. Working on the film felt like home and the people were like family. We were all like a little family: we support each other and encourage each other to tell a great story.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]