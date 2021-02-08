



Image source: TWITTER / AFRIDIHASTIN Soorarai Pottru actor Suriya says he’s under treatment for COVID-19 The year 2020 was dedicated to the coronavirus which has slowly and gradually become a pandemic. Many people around the world have been infected so far. Not only that, but the list also includes the names of a few celebrities in the entertainment industry who have been exposed to the virus. And it looks like another name has been added to the list. It is that of none other than the southern actor Suriyawho who won praise for his performance in the film “Soorarai Pottru”. The sad news of being infected with coronavirus was shared by the actor himself on his personal Twitter account. Speaking to the microblogging site, the actor wrote, “I have a corona infection and am on treatment. We will all realize that life has not yet returned to normal. I cannot be paralyzed by fear. time, safety and attention are essential. Love and thanks to the dedicated supporting physicians. “ Showing his concern, director Rajsekar Pandianre tweeted his message on his handle and wrote: “Dear brothers and sisters Annas well and nothing to fear. Shortly after the tweet, fans became concerned and began to voice their concern on social media. The comments section was filled with prayers for him. Check them: Professionally, Suriya has completed the filming of Mani Ratnams Navarasa. Directed by Gautham Menon, the film is slated for release on Netflix. Apart from this, the actor has other projects in the pipleine including – Suriya 40 led by Pandiraj and a project led by Gnanavel. Suriya’s latest release, Soorarai Pottru, dropped on Amazon Prime in November. The Tamil film, directed by Sudha Kongara, co-stars Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi and Mohan Babu. The film is based on the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath.







