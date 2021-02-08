Florence Lawrence: the Hollywood star who invented two of the most common things found on cars today

How a woman’s obsession gave us two automotive inventions that we take for granted today.

Florence Lawrence isn’t exactly a household name, certainly not in the automotive and automotive world. Of course, the Canadian-American is widely known as the “ first movie star, ” thanks to her other career – spanning over 300 films – as a Hollywood actor, but in the world of automotive invention, his name has been largely forgotten. And it’s almost criminal, because Lawrence came up with two innovations that are now part of the daily life of the car. Her early acting career – she was, until 2019, widely regarded as the first actor to have her name appear in movie credits – earned her up to $ 500 a week ( or about $ 13,000 per week in today’s money) at the turn of the 20th century. It is therefore not surprising that Lawrence was drawn to the relatively new phenomenon of the automobile.

MORE: Women Pioneers – Bertha Benz Takes World’s First Road Trip; changes the history of the automobile But, far from using his car to get from A to B – or just as a status symbol – Lawrence became an “ enthusiast ” and took it upon himself to learn everything she could about cars. “A car for me is something that is almost human,” she once said, “something that responds to kindness, understanding and care, just like people.

Lawrence certainly cared about her car, often working there herself, tinkering, maintaining and repairing her daily driver, all fueled by her innate curiosity. “The average woman does her own repairs,” she once said. “She’s curious enough to investigate and remedy every little squeak and squeal in her car.

This keen desire to understand cars, coupled with her observation skills, led her on the path of innovation. She also recognized that cars, certainly in the early days of the automobile, were inherently dangerous, especially for other people on the roads at the time, even more so for pedestrians who often had to guess in which direction. a car was going to turn. Lawrence’s idea to alleviate some guesswork was to create what she dubbed the “ automatic signal arm ” which basically consisted of two flags mounted on either side of a car’s rear bumper, actuated by a button inside the cockpit. When pushed, the flag would rise, indicating the intended direction of travel.

Lawrence had invented the “indicator”. But she didn’t stop there. His next innovation in the same direction was what would become the modern brake light. Again, a rear bumper mounted sign with the word “ STOP ” would automatically appear each time the brake pedal was depressed, indicating to next traffic that the car ahead was slowing or stopping.

Lawrence had invented the “brake” light. Unfortunately, she never saw the commercial possibilities of her inventions and did not patent any of these innovations. But, so ahead of his time was Lawrence, that it wasn’t until much later that automakers began to address the issue of turn signals and brake lights. Edgar Walz Jnr patented a light with two arrows serving as indicators as well as a brake light in 1925, but even then the technology was slow to take hold in automotive design.