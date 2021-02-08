What Bollywood Will Look Like After Covid

Now that Bollywood is open for business, theaters have started to function at 100% from February 1, and film shoots are well underway, perhaps now is the time to reflect on a key question. In the foreseeable future, what changes will one of the largest film industries in the world undergo and how will it adapt to our times and our increasingly changing needs? Beaten by Covid-19, the box office has rolled the curtains for most of 2020, and while things are slowly rebounding, the prospects of reclaiming lost ground seem bleaker than ever. Some of this land has been captured by the digital revolution, a reality Hindi cinema seems to have reluctantly embraced.

With an annual turnover of Rs 4000 crore in 2019, Bollywood has proven to be one of the biggest victims of Covid-19. In an unprecedented year that has seen pundits equate its deaths and economic tragedies with World War II, the balance sheets across sectors must have read like a horror report, but none quite like that of Hindi cinema. At the start of what looked like any other year, crisp films flowed from its well-oiled machines like toaster bread. But soon theaters and multiplexes, billed as the de facto buoys of Bollywood, were closed as the Covid wave quickly turned into an unstoppable tsunami. The year then deteriorated. No Salman Khan tentpole at Eid. Akshay Kumar has mastered his long-awaited cop-buster Sooryavanshi. Shah Rukh Khan has kept a low profile. The fireworks have died down on Diwali. Instead, Priyanka Chopra wrote a book. Aamir Khan has given a break from his duties as Santa Claus. And the nation’s favorite megastar, Amitabh Bachchan, fought Covid and, thankfully, got back into an even better frame of mind.

Without Covid, all of these stars would have produced their products with convenient ease, adding even more zeros to their portfolios. But 2020 has not been a normal year because everyone is insisting. Desperate times, they say, call for desperate measures. In this case, the desperate measures have come in the form of streaming giants, led dramatically by Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Disney Plus Hotstar, and more. A pile of major content had disappeared from the rooms. Where would it go? Enter “direct-to-digital”. Big budget titles such as Gulabo Sitabo, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Coolie no. 1, Laxmmi and more recently The White Tiger has played some of the most popular stars in Hindi cinema. In an ideal world, they would have conquered the marquee. Fortunately, they have found a silver lining in OTT platforms. It’s amazing how OTT has come together to respond to a bored and listless population of over a billion people at home. While the industry is still counting its losses, the Home Office recently ordered the reopening of cinemas with 100% capacity. Anxious exhibitors greeted the news with enthusiasm. But it may not yet have a happy ending. The thorny question remains: “How long will the multiplexes stay in the game?” Even before the pandemic, signs of change appeared on the Bollywood horizon.

Concerns about the big screen

“Theaters are like cemeteries right now,” said Salman Khan, who is credited with earning his fame through whistles and hoots on one screen recently. The big screen was on life support long before Covid hit. Declining movie theater revenues toppled Bollywood. Even Hollywood has not been spared. With its own regional industries, local superstars and a dedicated fan base, India is one of the largest film markets in the world. Yet experts say that few Indians buy as many movie tickets as the previous generation. Bollywood loves the box office, but that hasn’t stopped single screens from disappearing. In the early 1990s, when the scent era of consumerism was officially launched by economic liberalization, single screens were only a few years away from becoming anachronistic. In their place, shiny multiplexes with more fodder on its food shelves than on its screens. Yet many of these iconic one-screen Coliseums, especially in Mumbai, continued until land sharks maimed them into shining towers for a shiny new India. But karma is a bad bitch. Today, the popularity of VOD (video on demand) threatens the peace and prosperity that multiplexes have enjoyed ever since. Streaming sites have seen a huge increase in recent years. But lockdown’s role in having acted as a propellant towards their supercharging growth cannot be denied. Many have called this digital transformation “seismic change”. Where does this lead the movie theaters? what is his future? As companies encourage employees to work remotely, and security protocols deter even the more adventurous among us from quitting dating altogether, we look to a future where home is where the action is. Expect OTT to come up with smarter ways to keep you entertained while making sure you don’t leave your living room. As a result, a big increase in experimental content is needed. New sources of revenue and new modes of entertainment will be designed to keep the public’s eyes on the ball and their fingers on their platinum credit cards.

It might sound old, but take drive-in theaters for example. Recently, Mumbai, Delhi and other cities have seen a revival of the outdoor cinematic experience that offered audiences to watch movies in the safety of their own cars. The Mumbai Mirror newspaper quoted Akshaye Rathi, a theater owner, as saying: Some films are intended for consumption on the big screen. For example, you wouldn’t enjoy a horror movie on the small screen because the ambience enhances the experience. What will happen to prominent stars and star-led cinema? Is this the death knell for “successful cinema” or “summer success”? The short answer: the big guys can go for the online versions, but with an overview of their compensation packages and profit margins. It is likely that they will see a drop in their star power, as other forms of celebrity will appear vying for the increasingly shorter attention span of the modern viewer. Just like ten years ago, no one expected stand-up comics to have their own audiences (or be jailed). Or how no one predicted that one day electric cars will rule the roads.

Bollywood version 2.0

The rapid spread of the coronavirus in India last year halted film production. In other words, Bollywood has produced virtually no new content. Movie webzines are in turmoil with reports of movie production picking up with enthusiasm. Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar are some of the stars who have reportedly returned to the sets. Having spent much of his lockdown getting in and out of controversies, Ranaut recently tweeted a behind-the-scenes look at his new movie Dhaakad boasting of a madness Rs 25 crore “on a single action streak”. Producers hard hit by the pandemic could now think twice before spending that kind of money. Most analysts have agreed that the nature of the shoot, their logistics and budgets as well as the entire creative process will be subject to drastic changes in the post-Covid world. More importantly, making movies will be more risky, with safety measures, medical insurance, and social distancing to keep in mind at all times. It feels sad here for creators like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashutosh Gowariker, and others who thrive on period epics that require rich battle scenes and crowd groups. Ironically, these same filmmakers once commanded a major press thanks to glitzy premieres and musical launches. All that shindig is now a thing of the past, part of the tasty nostalgia like Govinda’s colorful wardrobe. Travel restrictions will ensure that Bollywood filmmakers who liked to shoot a song or two in exotic European locations will be forced to “make it to India”. Think Himachal Pradesh, the Seven Sisters, or good old Ooty, maybe? More importantly, even traditional players will throw away the playbook and embrace the new one. Whether you love it or hate it, Anil Kapoor’s AK vs AK (on Netflix) is a classic example in which a declining ’90s superstar is shown clinging to the last remnants of lost glory. A great performance and it will be the toast of moviegoers. Offscreen, the meta-inspired film appears to be an attempt to launch the indefatigable Kapoor into the future where old jhaka ways, audience love, and tedious scripting will give way to God knows what.

In his pandemic missive, author Arundhati Roy wrote: Historically, pandemics have forced humans to break away from the past and imagine their world anew. This one is no different. It is a portal, a gateway between one world and the other. What will Bollywood 2.0 look like? As he passes between two eternities, one thing is certain that the show will continue. Stay tuned. Wear your mask. And don’t forget to bring your own sanitized popcorn.