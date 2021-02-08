Queen Latifah was once surprisingly kissed by this Hollywood legend





Shocking things tend to happen on talk shows. Queen Latifah hosted one and had awesome guests. A celebrity who is a Hollywood legend kissed her by surprise. Queen Latifah was kissed by Mel Brooks Back in 2013, Queen Latifah’s show was still going strong. She had Mel Brooks as a guest. She pointed out that he’s an EGOT winner, which means he has an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony. He is known to write and direct comedies, including Space balls and Flaming saddles. Latifah mentioned that only 14 other people realized this at the time. One of them is Whoopi Goldberg. “Whoopi and I have a lot in common. We are talented and we are Jews, ”he joked. The show host laughed and spoke about needing to bring Goldberg on the show someday to talk about him. Brooks then interrupted her by saying “Excuse me!” then kissed her. She responded by pretending to fall off her sofa. They then held hands. “The truth is, you can’t keep looking at this girl without kissing her,” Brooks said. Latifah added, “I’m fine, Mel Brooks.” She addressed the cancellation of ‘The QueenLatifahShow’ Queen Latifah is seen performing on Lifetime TCA Panels featuring Supernanny and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel on the Winter Television Critics Association 2020 Press Tour | Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Life The actor made a change by hosting his own talk show. It started in 2013 and it lasted two years. She spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about its cancellation. “Come to think of it, I’m in shock at how many people have come on the show, supported the show and all the good stuff,” she said. “I was able to spend other people’s money to change people’s lives, which is the best thing I can do.” She returned to her acting career playing in Bessie, The Wiz Live!, Star, and more. Now she’s starring in a new adaptation of Equalizer. She’s now in ‘The Equalizer’ The actor is back and stars in Equalizer. She plays ex-CIA Robyn McCall, who has skills that can help people who have no one else. Chris Noth plays a man who was his manager at the CIA, and they continue to have a close relationship. “The chemistry between us as actors has been fantastic,” she said. Insider TV. “Bishop flies at 35,000 feet, in circles of people doing thelargedecisions and do a lot of things that no one knows. She added: “He can tell Robyn, ‘You might be going too far’ or ‘You should watch your back.’” Latifah also said she took a lesson from her father, who was a police officer, to help him shape his character. The actor has certainly had an interesting career. Equalizer premieres Sunday, Feb. 7 on CBS after the Super Bowl.







