Entertainment
Super Bowl 2021 halftime reviews: the best and worst reactions to The Weeknd
The Weeknd will be performing during the Super Bowl 55 halftime show, and that should be quite the performance.
The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, had a film role in his latest album, “After Hours”. He had a developing theme throughout his music videos for the album, each telling their own story. The Weeknd is known for his creative nature in presenting his music, in addition to his incredible voice.
This is why the singer is investing $ 7 million of his own money to make this Super Bowl performance “what he envisioned”, by Billboard.
MORE: Everything You Need To Know About The Weeknd Songs And More
“We really focused on connecting with the fans at home and making the performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl,” he told Billboard.
Another element of the show is the fact that The Weeknd will be performing solo. In the past, the Super Bowl halftime show has had a lead performer, with a number of appearances from other performers. But The Weeknd didn’t want to stray from his vision.
“I read a lot of rumors,” hetold NFL Networkleading up to the event. “There was no place to fit it into the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance. So there are no special guests, no.”
The Weeknd told Billboard he expects the performance to be around 12-13 minutes.
MORE: Best, Worst Super Bowl Halftime Performances Ever
Watch the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show
Super Bowl Halftime Show Comments
IT BLOOD STARBOY AND I FEEL IT COMING IM CRYINGGGGGGG I MISS DAFT PUNK SI MUCHHHHHH
nat (@lalunaknj) February 8, 2021
I’m part of the community that likes Starboy more than After Hours.
Terrell Mallory (@_Twinndiesel) February 8, 2021
The marching Red Army is a bit off-putting but Abel looks like he’s having fun, so I’m happy for this man.
Josh Eberley (@JoshEberley) February 8, 2021
ABEL BALLOON HOUSE?!?!
Ernest Arrellano III (@thethirdernest) February 8, 2021
I’m car sick in there with The Weeknd
Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 8, 2021
The Weeknd: I’ll keep it PG
Also The Weeknd: Let Me Sing The Cocaine Song
The big thrill (@Kofie) February 8, 2021
Live updates from the Super Bowl halftime show
8:40 p.m .: And that’s an end to the halftime show.
8:37 p.m .: And as we all expected, “Blinding Lights” made its appearance.
8:36 p.m .: We get our first song from the triology era. The Weeknd performed a rendition of “House of Balloons / Glass Table Girls”. He also brought out a bunch of lookalikes on the field with him.
8:33 p.m .: Another classic from The Weeknd, he started playing “Earned It” from the movie “Fifty Shades of Gray”. It’s quite interesting that The Weeknd only played a few moments of each song. He didn’t really dive into any particular song.
8:32 p.m .: And as soon as I say that, he’s playing “Save Your Tears” from “After Hours”.
8:31 p.m .: A somewhat surprising addition, The Weeknd performed “I Feel It Coming”. So far, he hasn’t played any tracks from his latest album “After Hours”.
8:30 p.m .: And of course, The Weeknd includes “Can’t Feel My Face”.
8:28 p.m .: The second song of the night is “The Hills”.
8:27 p.m .: The Weeknd begins his performance with “Starboy”.
8:25 p.m .: The show has started.
8:15 p.m .: We’re now at half-time, so The Weeknd will be performing soon. While you’re here, here’s why his name is spelled The Weeknd and not The Weekend.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]