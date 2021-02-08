Super Bowl 2021 halftime reviews: the best and worst reactions to The Weeknd

The Weeknd will be performing during the Super Bowl 55 halftime show, and that should be quite the performance.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, had a film role in his latest album, “After Hours”. He had a developing theme throughout his music videos for the album, each telling their own story. The Weeknd is known for his creative nature in presenting his music, in addition to his incredible voice.

This is why the singer is investing $ 7 million of his own money to make this Super Bowl performance “what he envisioned”, by Billboard.

“We really focused on connecting with the fans at home and making the performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl,” he told Billboard.

Another element of the show is the fact that The Weeknd will be performing solo. In the past, the Super Bowl halftime show has had a lead performer, with a number of appearances from other performers. But The Weeknd didn’t want to stray from his vision.

“I read a lot of rumors,” hetold NFL Networkleading up to the event. “There was no place to fit it into the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance. So there are no special guests, no.”

The Weeknd told Billboard he expects the performance to be around 12-13 minutes.

IT BLOOD STARBOY AND I FEEL IT COMING IM CRYINGGGGGGG I MISS DAFT PUNK SI MUCHHHHHH nat (@lalunaknj) February 8, 2021

I’m part of the community that likes Starboy more than After Hours. Terrell Mallory (@_Twinndiesel) February 8, 2021

The marching Red Army is a bit off-putting but Abel looks like he’s having fun, so I’m happy for this man. Josh Eberley (@JoshEberley) February 8, 2021

ABEL BALLOON HOUSE?!?! Ernest Arrellano III (@thethirdernest) February 8, 2021

I’m car sick in there with The Weeknd Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 8, 2021

The Weeknd: I’ll keep it PG Also The Weeknd: Let Me Sing The Cocaine Song The big thrill (@Kofie) February 8, 2021

Live updates from the Super Bowl halftime show

8:40 p.m .: And that’s an end to the halftime show.

8:37 p.m .: And as we all expected, “Blinding Lights” made its appearance.

8:36 p.m .: We get our first song from the triology era. The Weeknd performed a rendition of “House of Balloons / Glass Table Girls”. He also brought out a bunch of lookalikes on the field with him.

8:33 p.m .: Another classic from The Weeknd, he started playing “Earned It” from the movie “Fifty Shades of Gray”. It’s quite interesting that The Weeknd only played a few moments of each song. He didn’t really dive into any particular song.

8:32 p.m .: And as soon as I say that, he’s playing “Save Your Tears” from “After Hours”.

8:31 p.m .: A somewhat surprising addition, The Weeknd performed “I Feel It Coming”. So far, he hasn’t played any tracks from his latest album “After Hours”.

8:30 p.m .: And of course, The Weeknd includes “Can’t Feel My Face”.

8:28 p.m .: The second song of the night is “The Hills”.

8:27 p.m .: The Weeknd begins his performance with “Starboy”.

8:25 p.m .: The show has started.

8:15 p.m .: We’re now at half-time, so The Weeknd will be performing soon. While you’re here, here’s why his name is spelled The Weeknd and not The Weekend.