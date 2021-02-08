Going Solo: Emily is the force behind freelancers





Meet Emily leach, website designer and freelance SEO expert for over 25 years. She is an intrepid founder and a driving force behind the Mighty Freelance Network, The directory Freelance Conference and Independent business week. When Emily first ventured out on her own, it raised a lot of eyebrows. People around him often asked him: “When are you going to find a real job?” Intrepid, she persisted. Today, she is busy bringing together freelancers from across the country and around the world. In 2014, Emily was feeling exhausted; a common experience among freelancers given the lonely nature of the job and the relentless rush of finding clients, getting the job done and getting paid for the work done. She looked for a community or conference where she could interact with others like her to share best practices and other information on running an independent business as a mainline versus a side gig. But she arrived empty-handed. This made his next step all the more clear: take the initiative and find a conference for freelancers. That’s what she did. With the years of experience she gained from hosting TED conferences, she assembled a team of support staff, solicited sponsorships and launched her first event. By all accounts, the event was a huge success, so much so that attendees left the event asking for next year’s event date. And that’s how it became an annual experience. I get it. I’ve been through almost every specter, from being a single mom to impressive 6-figure incomes to not being able to pay my bills. I have changed careers as a freelance writer four times! Emily Leach, Founder of The Freelance Conference Five years later, the demand was so strong that it spurred the creation of a series of coordinated multi-city events that take place synchronously during the third week of April each year. To date, five cities have participated and more are expected for the 2021 and future Freelance Business Week events. Here’s a fun fact – Emily applied for an official holiday designation for Freelance Week. Stay tuned if this recognition is granted. Not surprisingly, COVID has disrupted this annual practice of bringing together freelancers. Once again, without fear of digging, # FREECON2021 will be held – in person – in Denver, CO. If you can’t make it to the conference, consider joining the Mighty Freelance Network for all kinds of information and advice. Learn more about this fearless founder on our Grit Daily – Like a Boss podcast, available at Apple, Spotify and wherever that content is broadcast.

