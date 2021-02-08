The acclaimed Malayalam action drama Ayyappanum Koshiyum is currently being revamped in Telugu, with Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati reprising the roles of Biju Menon and Prithviraj respectively. The film will also be remade in Tamil later this year. Now the latest update is that Ayyappanum Koshiyum is getting a Bollywood remake soon.

Apparently, popular Bollywood hero John Abraham has acquired the Hindi remake rights to the film and he will play the role of Biju Menon in the film. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan would play the role of Prithviraj in this crazy remake. In the past, John and Abhishek had shared screen space in super hits like Dhoom and Dostana.

