Wellington area events February 8-11

During the next two months, Wellington becomes a performance hall. Here are some of the highlights from this week.

What if the city was a theater?

Echoes, Storybox

Every day, until February 28, from 8 p.m. to midnight, 106A Cuba Street,

Echoes is a giant digital mirror which is an interactive photo-visualization installation designed to process large amounts of visual data. It represents large collections of images in the form of an impressive and cohesive whole, a giant mosaic constructed from thousands of smaller images. City as a Theater’s collection of images will focus on a performance in Wellington.

Ngake and whtaitai

Te ti Awa / Taranaki Whunui ki Te Upoko-o-te-Ika

Carter Fountain, Oriental Bay, daily 9 p.m. to midnight

The screening returns for its third year with a work that brings the story of Te Whanganui – Tara’s taniwha to life. The story tells the story of two taniwha who lived in the harbor a long time ago and explores how they created the Wellington landscape as we know it today. Every February evening (weather permitting), the Carter Fountain will come to life with these mythical creatures jumping and playing in a 10 meter high water jet in the middle of the Eastern Bay.

provided / tips Six light pou ‘will accompany the taniwha projection on Carter Hountain.

Pou Rama

Band Rotunda, Oriental Bay, daily until February 28, 8:30 a.m. to midnight

Six luminous pou ‘installed along the Oriental Parade accompany the projection on the Carter fountain, recounting the story of the legendary taniwha of Wellingtons – Ngake & Whtaitai. The Pou designs express the connections between people, the land and the spiritual world.

Sealion Serenades

Mouthfull, Thursday February 11

Sealions’ usual graffiti gull crew will pass the rigging to performers in the flesh, blood and tail, and on Thursday it’s Devon Webb. A handpicked series of local musicians and theatrical performers will adorn the upper decks, serenading every ferry sailing from Thursday Sunday in February with engaging, enchanting and subsuming mermaid shows.

Hidden tracks, Binge Culture Collective

Departure point: 111 Manners St, any time until February 28

Let yourself be guided through the alleys of Wellington in a follow-up film that combines a city walk and a bush walk. A visually startling and aural solo experience that blurs what was, what is and what could be. Take half an hour to immerse yourself in nature.

Will on Cue

Shakespeare Globe Center New Zealand, various performances until February 27

If All Worlds is a stopover, Wellington certainly is! Celebrating its 30th anniversary, SGCNZ is delighted to present alumni and bands who will perform 10 edited plays and hand out cue scripts to passers-by to hone their Bardish skills!

11 Feb, 2:30 p.m., Merry Wives of Windsor, outside the Circa Theater, 1 Taranaki St.

provided Distant Corridor, The Metamorphosis Artists, premieres Thursday at Woodward St.

Distant Corridor, artists of metamorphosis

Woodward St, Wellington Central, Thursday, 8-9 p.m.,

Enter a remote hallway where you are invited into a kaleidoscope of music and movement. Take a moment to slow down and admire the beauty of color, movement, music, space and time. Watch as a familiar hallway transforms before your eyes and ears.

If these walls … Footnote New Zealand Dance

Hidden Courtyard, 44 Ghuznee St. Thu Feb 11 – Sat Feb 13, 8:30 p.m., Sunday Feb 14, 3 p.m.

Footnote New Zealand Dance, presents If These Walls by choreographer Claire ONeil. A joyful site-specific dance work that delves into modes of isolation, spurts of community awakening and a deeply rooted dance sharing in the pursuit of our regeneration and sustainability

Other events

Discussion: Perception of risk during a COVID-19 infodemic and our future public health challenges – Dr Jonathan Jarman

University of Otago, Mein St, Newtown, Wednesday, 5:15 p.m. 6:30 p.m., free

How do we decide what is safe when the threat is an unknown new disease and we are inundated with conflicting information? Taranaki DHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Jonathan Jarman will explore how we perceive risks such as COVID-19 and what kinds of risk communication challenges lie ahead in New Zealand. More information at https://www.otago.ac.nz/news/events/otago813646.html

Theater: The Gaze of Love: Ali Harper

Circa Theater, until February 20, $ 52

Ali Harper, with Tom McLeod (piano) and Callum Allardice (guitar) is back and this time presents Burt Bacharach’s many hit songs in The gaze of love; a musical feast for the heart and soul. Tickets: circa.co.nz

Pacific entertainment The Howard Morrison Take Two quartet is going on tour and will perform at the Opera on Thursday.

Music: Howard Morrison Quartet Take Two Tour

Opera House, Wellington, Thursday, 7:30 p.m., from $ 69.90

Scheduled to mark the 10th anniversary of Sir Howards’ death, Howard Morrison Take Two Quartet will faithfully recreate a trip down memory lane for followers of the original showband with superb vocals, entertainment and first-hand family stories, in addition to adding new songs and their own magic.