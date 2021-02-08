Armie Hammer: film critic Mara Reinstein remembers her terrible conversation with the actor summer 2020

Film critic Mara Reinstein recently opened up about her terrible encounter with Armie Hammer over the past summer. Scroll down to see what happened.

Amid a sea of ​​revelations from girls about their negative encounters with film critic Armie Hammer, Mara Reinstein adds her truth to the story. The review recently revealed what happened between her and Armie Hammer regarding Zoom in the summer of 2020. In November, Euphoria actor Lukas Gage went viral thanks to the audition video that ‘he shared online, in which director Tristram Shapeero insulted his apartment while accidentally thinking he was silent.

As Lukas tweeted the video, Mara’s quote tweeted Lukas’ statement and wrote his own saying: Semi-bound: An actor shot me via Zoom during the summer. I didn’t think I could hear it. It was horrible. Be nice, people! Especially in 2020. Months later, amid the military controversies that seem to keep coming, she updated her tweet with, I guess I’ll say it: the actor was Armie Hammer. Mara never revealed what Armie said while he wasn’t silent.

If you missed it, TV show host Bill Maher recently vindicated Armies NSFW’s DMs. During a segment of his show – In Real Time with Bill Maher, he said: I think we can talk about this in relation to the situation of feminism, because apparently Armie Hammer has a predilection for saying on his dates that he wants to eat them. And who wouldn’t want to be eaten by Armie Hammer? Come on, he said. Apparently, this is called ethical human cannibalistic fetishism. No real woman was eaten in the making of this movie. They were just talking. They have his texts, where he said things like, I wanna take your rib out and boil it with barbecue sauce. In such a porn-centric society, people have been watching really hardcore porn for so long that you don’t really cut it anymore, he continued.

