Gamestop Doco, Movies and Books to Come As Hollywood Scrambles to Tell a Story





A Documentary on GameStop is the latest project to chronicle the Reddit rally that has taken the stock market by storm in recent weeks.

TV and non-fiction studio XTR and documentary production company Optimist join forces on a feature length documentary about the short squeeze motion that has taken the actions of a small video retailer to outrageous new heights in using the Reddit WallStreetBets forum and toll-free trading apps like Robinhood. “This story is still evolving on a daily basis,” said director Chris Temple. Variety. “It’s so important to have a strong and nuanced documentary that can capture this momentous moment as it unfolds, through the perspective of the key people and forces that shape it. RELATED: GameStop Brain Has A Hollywood Buying History Temple and Zach Ingrasci are set to direct the untitled GameStop documentary starring Jenna Kelly producer and Bryn Mooser and Justin Lacob executive producer. The project kicked off with a Kickstarter fundraiser that raised over US $ 10,000 (A $ 13,000) on Friday morning. According to the Kickstarter page, anyone who donates more than US $ 50,000 (A $ 65,000) will earn executive producer credit on the IMDb movie database. If someone donates US $ 100,000 ($ 30,000 A1), they have their name on the film. “The Robinhood GameStop saga is shaping up to be one of the most compelling stories of the year, with far-reaching consequences for the future of financial markets and America’s disgust for standard institutional investors,” Mr. Lacob. Variety. “Similar to the Fyre Festival, America is infatuated with these events and we’re thrilled to give audiences the big picture, especially as it continues to unfold. The scintillating storyline lines up Hollywood bigwigs to give their opinions on the big screen. RELATED: The GameStop saga explained Oscar-winning screenwriter Mark Boal, known for The Hurt Locker and Dark zero thirty, writes a screenplay, with Noah Centineo playing a major role. MGM recently acquired the rights to the book proposal from author Ben Mezrich, The antisocial network, which also delves into the Wall Street fiasco. Grand Central Publishing plans to publish the book later this year. Jaime Rogozinski, the founder of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, sold his life story earlier this week to Brett Ratner’s RatPac Entertainment, whose hit list includes Wonder woman and Dunkirk. Book publishers are also struggling to engage in the bizarre business phenomenon. At least three book proposals are circling the trading frenzy fueled by small investors, who have helped cheap stocks like GameStop add billions to their stock valuations overnight in a bid to put pressure on hedge funds. Journalists courted to write books include New York Times journalist Nathaniel Popper; the Wall Street newspaper scribes Julia-Ambra Verlaine and Gunjan Banerji, and Brandon Kochkodin, a Bloomberg editor. This story was originally published on the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission

