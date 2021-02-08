When Bollywood danced in a GOLDEN FIELD





Photograph: kind courtesy of Janhvi Kapoor / Instagram Few things realize ideas of fantasy and escape in our films like the sight of the hero and heroine paddling in a field of mustard flowers. From returning a dreamy aura to onscreen romance by distinctly emphasizing a ‘mera gaon mera desh“ feeling, especially when describing the Punjab, the quintessential ”sarson‘enjoys a poetic place in Bollywood imagery. Recently we spotted Janhvi Kapoor prancing in the fields during the filming of Anand L Rai Good luck Jerry in the Punjab. In the background of this capture on the plateau of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Lal Singh Chaddha, we can be sure to see the same thing in the Forrest Gump remake. Verma likes look at the mustard field memorabilia from Bollywood. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Raj and Simran’s romantic reunion in the yellow fields as they go to confession Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam is etched in the history of Hindi films. While the flowers give their affection a tender touch in the song, they duly embody Simran’s father’s love for his homeland in his desire to return home and feed the local pigeons. Dil Bole Hadippa Rani Mukerji running through a magnificent abundance of mustard blossoms is just the kind of eye-catching image Instagram junkies live to post. Veer zaara Yash Chopra’s love for all things Punjab, pretty and pyaar find a cheerful expression when Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta exchange notes on theirof‘in this scene from her cross-border love story. Basanti Rank Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra serves powerful ideas from the young rebellion and renders a rich ode to his title as Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor and Atul Kulkarni come together in the fields of gold. Karan arjun A pre-reincarnation Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan worship mum Raakhee against flowering fields while singing Yeh Bandhan Toh Pyar Ka Bandhan Hai. Aa ab laut chalein Doesn’t a generic love scene look much better if you toss it in a vast field of mustard? Hi brother True to the Bollywood tradition of color coordinated jhatkas matkas. Biwi No 1 If it’s not an entire field, even a small patch of flowers will do for so long that the hero and heroine can Chunari Chunari at its own pace. Dhadkan Bollywood honeymoons are all about serenading your wife and making her dream of walking through a field of flowers like a Yash Chopra heroine. Andaaz Here are all the things that can be done in an area of sarso. Turn like Priyanka Chopra. Krrish Hop like Hrithik Roshan. Ramaiya vastavaiya Channel your inner Shakira like Jacqueline Fernandez. Besharam Or pee like Ranbir Kapoor humming Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana? No wonder this is the worst movie of the actor’s career. Mausam We suggest you soak up the magnificent view like a serene Sonam Kapoor in Mausam.

