Super Bowl: Jazmine Sullivan, Eric Church perform the national anthem; HER Rocks “America the Beautiful”

R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan and country singer Eric Church performed the national anthem during Sunday’s Super Bowl, which took place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Church played the guitar while wearing a purple jacket and sunglasses, while Sullivan wore a cream-colored pantsuit and a jeweled headdress. At the end of their performance, three bombers flew overhead, while fireworks were ignited. Numerous video shots of NFL players suggested that no one knelt down during the performance. (Defending champions Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.) Prior to the national anthem, SHE sang “America the Beautiful” in sparkly jeans and a colorful jacket. She rocked the guitar as well, playing a lively solo halfway through her performance. Sullivan, Church and HER were also accompanied by Warren “Wawa” Snipe, a deaf artist who performed the two songs in American Sign Language. .@jsullivanmusic and @ericchurch sing the national anthem before #SBLV! pic.twitter.com/dnhOTrHKfW NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2021 .@HERMusicx sings America The Beautiful! #SBLV pic.twitter.com/X5cxxotkwQ NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2021 National youth poet Amanda Gorman, who read a poem at the inauguration last month, also read a poem titled “Captains’ Choir” honoring the heroes of the community just before the kickoff on Sunday, fair. after the national anthem. What moment. @TheAmandaGorman #SBLV pic.twitter.com/v8VM9uhPww NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2021 Ahead of the pre-game show, Miley Cyrus performed the TikTok Tailgate Super Bowl pre-game live show in front of an audience of 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers. “This is my first show in about a year, and I couldn’t imagine a better way than here in Tampa surrounded by all of these health heroes,” Cyrus told the audience. “Our gratitude to you is endless.” Throughout his show filled with new rock tunes, Cyrus was joined on stage by Billy Idol to sing their duet “Night Crawling” and later Joan Jett. The singer’s show follows the release of her album Plastic hearts, an album Cyrus said she knew she “might never be able to play it live” for fans but was grateful that she could do it now and hopes she can “have more” shows like this in the future. Additionally, Alicia Keys performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing” via pre-recorded video at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The CBS commentator introduced the performance noting the NFL’s troubled history with race issues: “This season, the league has indeed put a renewed emphasis on racial justice through its Inspire Change initiative, and although progress has been made, we always know we have ways to go. But anything can be accomplished … when you lead with love. “The performance was preceded by a large number of NFL players encouraging people to fight for equality, freedom and love for people of all races. Meanwhile, The Weeknd is expected to perform during the halftime show.







