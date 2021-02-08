A complete ranking of the 25 best advertisements

Super Bowl LV is in the books, and that means it’s time to relive the best big game commercials.

Interstitial commercials that interrupt play times are more expected in some homes than the Super Bowl, or even the halftime show. No matter your level of engagement with the game or your football knowledge, everyone wants to watch the commercials. This year, the commercials were the most entertaining part of the show.

In the PVR and on-demand viewing generation, live event advertising has become a coveted ground. The holiest and most lucrative is Super Bowl commercial real estate, and this year the cost of a 30-second Super Bowl 2020 ad was $ 5.6 million, the same cost as last year and up $ 400,000 from 2019.

Despite the price, the biggest day of publicity brought back the usual suspects like M & Ms, Tide, Skechers, WeatherTech, TurboTax, and Pringles.

New big game advertisers included DoorDash, Vroom, Mercari, Guaranteed Rate, Robinhood, Chipotle, Scotts Miracle-Gro, and Bass Pro Shops.

Brands have continued to tap into the power of stars, including celebrities like Cardi B, Michael B. Jordan, Dan Levy, Martha Stewart, Ashton Kutcher, Don Cheadle, Matthew McConaughey, John Cena, Lil Nas X, Nick Jonas. , Awkwafina, Dolly Parton, Maya Rudolph, Will Ferrell and Kenan Thompson. The athletes featured were Tony Romo, Serena Williams, Anthony Davis, Peyton Manning, Brooks Koepka, Jimmy Butler and Alex Morgan.

It’s the only game that produces both a captive audience and an urge to share feedback, creating impressions on social media. This year, the ads were clear and fun or philanthropic and referred to the realities of COVID-19 that everyone faced.

I used to make a not-so-definitive, totally open-to-debate list of the best Super Bowl commercials every year.

Here are the top-25 Sundays Super Bowl 55 announcements.

25. Chipotle – Can a burrito change the world?

Venables Bell & Partners is helping Chipotle, in its very first Super Bowl commercial, promote its initiative to help young farmers while pumping up a new burrito.

24. Skechers – To the maximum

Tony Romo wasn’t just busy calling the game. Skechers ran a commercial with former Dallas Cowboys QB and his wife Candice.

23. Bud Light, “Bud Light Legends”

Wieden + Kennedy New York created this Bud Light spot, which brings back a star cast of their previous Super Bowl commercial characters, including Post Malone and Cedric the Entertainer, who last appeared in a Bud Light commercial in 2005. .

22. JEEP – THE MIDDLE

This commercial, created by Doner and voiced by Bruce Springsteen, focuses on the division in the United States and the need to find common ground.

21. Michelob Ultra, “All-Star Cast”

One of the two commercials for Michelob Ultra organic seltzer is a fake pump of an ad full of celebrities, but it’s actually just a bunch of lookalikes and Don Cheadle with his own personal lookalike, his brother.

20. Scotts Miracle-Grom-Keep Growing

VaynerMedia created this spot for Scotts Miracle-Gro, where celebrities like Martha Stewart show how well they take care of their lawns.

19. Klarna – Four Quarter Cowboys

Mirimar teamed up with Klarna to help the company make its first Super Bowl appearance with Maya Rudolph in a leading role.

18. CadillacHandsFree Scissors

If you’re a fan of Tim Burton’s 1990 film “Edward Scissorhands”, you’ll love what Cadillac has done to show off their semi-autonomous electric vehicle.

17. Tide – Jason Alexander hoodie

Woven Collaborative helped Tide advertise the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the past five years. Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander sees his likeness on a hoodie that needs a little TLC and a wash.

16. Squarespace – 5 to 9 by Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton was brought in to remix her song 9 to 5 for the Squarespaces Super Bowl spot. The country music icon created 5 to 9, to speak to all those who scramble after work to fulfill their true passions.

15. General Motors – No Way, Norway

The McCann World Group presented this comedic spot, which highlights the fact that Norway leads the world – and in particular is ahead of the United States – in the use of electric vehicles. In this General Motor ad, Will Farrell brings Kenan Thompson and Awkwafina together to solve the problem.

14. Toyota – Upstream

Saatchi & Saatchi is producing this commercial for Toyota, featuring Olympic Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long and her mother’s choice to adopt her without hesitation.

13. Logitech – Defy Logic

Lil Nas X recently entered into a brand partnership with Swiss digital products company Logitech. Their new Defy Logic campaign shows what happens when a diverse subset of creators, artists and activists are given an opportunity.

12. T-Mobile – # TheGOATin5G

This T-Mobile ad was set for the big game but was banned due to Verizon’s rights agreement with the NFL. The commercial goes back to the last offseason, portraying Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in a broken phone situation in which poor cell reception ends up being the real reason Brady joined Tampa Bay.

11. Frito-Lay – It was the night before the Super Bowl

Marshawn Lynch stars in this commercial where Super Bowl champions like the Manning Brothers, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Deion Sanders, Jerome Bettis and Terry Bradshaw prepare for the big game with chips.

10. Indeed – The Rising

The most interesting place for many observers, as the COVID-19 pandemic has created record unemployment in North America, saw Indeed, an online job site, reaching out directly to potential job seekers . 72andSunny are the creative minds behind the ad that takes us through the ups and downs of job search.

9. Cheetos “It wasn’t me”

Goodbye, Silverstein & Partners convinced Ashton Kutcher to sing along, wondering what happened to his Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix. A frequent Super Bowl commercial actress and wife of Kutchers, Mila Kunis channels her inner Shaggy with “It Wasn’t Me” as the soundtrack.

8. Doritos – #FlatMatthew

Creative agency Goodby, Silverstein & Partners recruited Matthew McConaughey for the #FlatMatthew campaign, which promoted Doritos 3D Crunch to the tune of I Want to Break Free by Queen.

7. DoorDash The neighborhood

DoorDash’s very first Super Bowl commercial features actor Daveed Diggs alongside Muppets Grover, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, and Rosit.

DoorDash uses the spot to invite viewers to support Sesame Workshops, an American non-profit organization that has produced several educational programs for children, including Sesame Street. DoorDash donates $ 1 to the organization for each order, up to a total contribution of $ 1 million.

6. Anheuser-Busch InBev – Let’s have a beer

Wieden + Kennedy got the account of Anheuser-Busch InBevs’ Super Bowl ad that depicts beer and the act of going out for one as a means of comfort and fellowship.

5. State Farm Drake from State Farm

Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are eclipsed at this location, as boy Drake steals the show as a replacement for State Farm spokesperson.

4. Michelob Ultra Happy

The prize for the most athletes in one place goes to Michelob. Michelob Ultra hired Wieden + Kennedy for this commercial, which shows Serena Williams, Anthony Davis, Peyton Manning, Brooks Koepka, Jimmy Butler and Alex Morgan going about their daily lives being happy – the driving force behind their career success.

3. Bud Light – Lemons from last year

This commercial, produced by Wieden + Kennedy New York, promotes the hard Buds seltzer lemonade flavor by using lemons falling from the sky to illustrate making the most of all the canceled shots and the pivot that we were forced to do in 2020.

2. Amazon – Alexa’s body

Have you ever wondered what Alexa would look like with someone else’s voice? Well, what about someone else’s body? Alexa becomes Michael B. Jordan in this place that draws on the actor’s comedic timing and his status as a sex symbol.

1. M & Ms – Come together

BBDO New York produced this piece where M & Ms are used as a peace offering even to a literal Karen. Canadians will be happy to see compatriot Canuck Dan Levy appear in the ad, showing just how a big star he has become, he can wear a Super Bowl ad.