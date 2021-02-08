Propose Day 2021: Airport proposals to romanticize in the mustard fields; Emblematic moments of proposition offered by Bollywood | Hindi movie news





Our idea of ​​love was inspired a lot by Bollywood. Therefore, more often than not we find ourselves dreaming about situations that only occur in a fictional world. These moments allow us to hope, to believe in something beautiful by transferring us to a world, where we hope to find our crush with the whispers of Palat, or to be stopped by the love of our life at the airport! While we are talking about love in the movies, a big part of it to become magical and etched into our lives is because of the cutest proposing moments. From Jai proposing his best friend Aditi in Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Naa at the iconic proposal moment directed by Emraan Hashmi in the middle of a Jannat street, let’s embrace the hopeless romantic soul by revisiting the best proposal scenes offered by Bollywood movies! Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Aditya Chopras’ directorial debut really defined a generation. This film allowed us to research our potential Raj or Simran, as we still dream of the iconic moment when King Khan expresses his love for Kajol in the mustard fields of Punjab. Now, whenever a movie buff encounters a field of mustard, they make sure to stretch out their arms like Raj once! Dil chahta hai When Akash (Aamir Khan) got down on his knees to express his love for Shalini (Preity Zinta), it made our eyes ice cold.

Shalini … principal Tumse aur sirf tumse pyaar karta hoon..meri har saas, meri har dhadkan, meri hal pal mein sirf tum ho, sirf tum ho Shalini these verses are still etched in our hearts forever. Anjaana Anjaani Akash (Ranbir Kapoor) and Kiara (Priyanka Chopra) really won our hearts when they expressed their love for each other on New Years Eve. The proposal scene in the middle of the water where Kiara reads the letter stored in that discarded green bottle and Akash pulls out the ring, makes us crack with a smile. Can we say that this is the most unique romantic proposition ever? Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani In 2013, Bunny and Naina taught us an important lesson about life and love. Remember when Naina said, Jitna bhi try Karlo Bunny, life mein kuch na kuch toh chhotega hi … toh jahan hain, wahin ka mazaa lete hai naa; it struck a chord with us. That’s when Bunny comes to terms with the fact that it’s okay to take a break, relax, and live in the moment. He realizes his love for Naina and comes back to her. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na And how can we forget one of the classic but less conventional and unrealistic airport proposals! When Jai finally realizes his love for Aditi, he fights against all odds getting out of jail, rides a horse, runs to the airport through the barricades singing their special song Jaane tu ya jaane na. The scene touches us right to the heart and makes us believe that falling in love with your best friend is the most beautiful thing in the world. Jannat Remember when Arjun (Emraan Hashmi) got on his knees to express his love for Zoya (Sonal Chauhan), we all shed tears of happiness for real. The moment remains significant to this day due to KK’s iconic voice for Zara Sa. Wake up Sid



The love that makes you grow as a person empowers. As Aisha (Konkona Sen Sharma) learns to deal with her feelings, she realizes that she has fallen in love with the friendship she shared with Sid (Ranbir Kapoor). Sid and Aisha share a lovely moment at Marine Drive amid the heavy Mumbai rains, where they express their love for each other.



