In Alia Bhatts vacation in the Maldives: the actor poses in a bikini, dances on Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai with his friends. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt enjoys the funniest girls trip in the Maldives. Her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared photos of the girls on Sunday as they walked to the beach in bright and colorful bikinis and danced with the blue ocean as a backdrop.

Alia was seen wearing a hot pink bikini with a white shrug. She wore round sunglasses, while her hair was styled into the beach waves as she posed with the girls for selfies. Akansha was seen in a purple swimsuit while her sister Anushka Ranjan Kapoor chose a lime green one.

Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt, who is also on the trip, shared a sweet selfie of herself in a white outfit. She too was showered with love and compliments for her photo.

Anushka also shared a fun Boomerang video of the girls as they danced in the footsteps of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel, forever favorite Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Later that night, she shared more photos as the girls dressed for their dinner. Alia was seen in a white dress, wearing gold earrings. Anushka chose a black crop top and a yellow skirt with a slit.

Earlier on Sunday, Alia set the internet on fire with her gorgeous bikini photos. The photos showed her sitting on the beach with the bright blue ocean behind her, playing with the waves. “A blue sea and a fish,” she captioned her message.

This is Alia and Shaheen’s second trip this year after ringing New Years in Ranthambore National Park. They were joined by their mother Soni Razdan and Alia’s boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Her family – mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor, her husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara – had also joined them on the trip.

Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with her daughter Vamika’s tea towel and shares a look inside her gorgeous home

Alia has a bunch of projects going on. She has Brahmastra from Ayan Mukherji with Ranbir, Gangubai Kathiawadi from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, RRR from SS Rajamouli and Takht from Karan Johar.