See his Gronk jacket – Hollywood Life





Rob Gronkowski had a huge Super Bowl 2021 game, and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, was there to cheer him on in the crowd. Camille Kostek does everything possible to support her man, Rob gronkowski, at the Tampa Super Bowl on February 7. Camille was masked and in the crowd for the match, wearing leather pants and a light blue corset top. The best part of her outfit, however, was the red jacket, adorned with Rob’s Super Bowl number, last name and logo. Camille shared a video of herself showing off the outfit on Instagram. During the first half of the game, Rob caught two touchdown passes from his longtime teammate, Tom brady. The guys have both played on the New England Patriots together and won three Super Bowls together during their tenure on the team. Now they are looking for another win as players over the Tampa Bay Buccaneeers. Of course, Camille went completely mad in the crowd when Rob scored. She posted videos of herself clapping loudly with a friend as she watched the game unfold on the pitch. “I’ve already lost my voice,” she captioned a second trimester photo on her Instagram story. “I’m proud of my girlfriend here.” Camille was a New England Patriots cheerleader. She met Rob at a charity event in 2013, his rookie season on the team. However, the two did not go public with their relationship until mid-2015, after Camille left the cheering team. Since then, they have been going strong, and Camille, who is Illustrated sports model, was the ultimate supportive girlfriend. Rob retired from football after the Patriots’ Super Bowl victory in 2019. However, after Tom signed with the Bucs in 2020, Gronk returned to the game to play with his longtime teammate again. At the time, the Patriots still had the rights to Gronk, and Tom urged the Bucs to trade for him so they could be reunited again. Clearly the bond between the men is still there, and they’ve proven it with their game in the 2020 season and the Super Bowl!







