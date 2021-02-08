Entertainment
Super Bowl National Anthem with Jazmine Sullivan, Eric Church Shines
Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church see you on Sunday Super Bowl 55for a low-key start.
The unlikely duo performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the top of the game, which pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dressed in a purple jacket and playing the guitar, Church began the hymn solo, singing quietly with his soul twang. The song really took off when Sullivan, stunning in a jeweled headdress and cream-colored pantsuit, joined in, harmonizing effortlessly with Church and showing off her magnificent vocal range.
The performance belonged to Sullivan, whose powerful and passionate delivery surpassed the more subdued Church. It reminded me the game 2006, the last Super Bowl to feature two artists as a duet on the anthem: Aretha Franklin and Aaron Neville. The legendary Franklin disagreed somewhat with Neville, whose lethargic presence and feathery voice never quite harmonized with Franklin’s powerful voice.
Super Bowl 55: The Weeknd delivers a charismatic halftime show, but he wasn’t JLo, Shakira, Beyonc or Prince
Weeknd’s Super Bowl 55 backup dancers had blindfolded faces and Twitter had thoughts
Sullivan and Church’s charming hymn ultimately fared better than Christina Aguilera’s lyrical flubbing interpretation in 2011, although their enjoyable performances missed the “wow” of the pop stars Lady Gaga(2016) and Demi Lovato (2020). And, of course, no one can ever top Whitney houstonthe astonishing “Star-Spangled Banner” 30 years ago at the 1991 Super Bowl, a version so iconic that it became a hit in itself, peaking at # 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 graphic.
Sullivan and Church had never collaborated before Sunday’s game, which was held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., With a small crowd of 25,000 fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. Sullivan said Entertainment tonight at the end of January that she had never met Church, but was thrilled to mix their respective R&B and country sounds.
“We definitely come from two totally different, uh, everything,” Sullivan said. “But, I’m excited. I think it will be cool to mix the different sounds of the music and show just a little bit of unity. I just hope it brings unity and it shows you can be two. different parts of life and come together for a common good cause. “
“These are nature’s antidepressants”:Kristen Bell opens up about ‘Puppy Bowl’, rescue dogs and Super Bowl plans
Full Text: Amanda Gorman’s Chorus of Captains Super Bowl poem exalts leaders, healers and educators
Minutes before the anthem for Sunday’s game, the R&B singer HER delivered a captivating rendition of “America the Beautiful.” She wears sunglasses, a leather jacket and sparkling jeans, and her performance resulted in an exciting electric guitar solo.
Sullivan is a 12-time Grammy nominated singer who reached the Top 5 on Billboard’s R & B / hip-hop charts in 2008, with the singles “Need U Bad” and “Bust Your Windows”. The 33-year-old recently returned after a six-year hiatus between albums with last month’s “Heaux Tales”, featuring collaborations with HER and Anderson .Paak.
Church, meanwhile, is preparing to release a triple album project this spring called “Heart soul.” The new music, written before the COVID shutdowns, will be released on April 16 with the debut album “Heart”. The 43-year-old released two new songs, “Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones” and “Lone Wolf” on Friday.
“SNL”:Watch Phoebe Bridgers smash her guitar in ‘absolutely iconic’ debut
